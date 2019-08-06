TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR)’s Financial Results Comparing With CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN)

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -4.48 0.00 CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. 5 2.50 N/A -0.80 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 70.73% at a $28 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 34.5% and 23.69%. About 14.4% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 19.13% of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 53.1% 12.61% -8.05% 0% 0% 3.12% CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. -12.5% -30% -36.3% -27.34% -42.53% -16.67%

For the past year TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.

CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen (rhCollagen) that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. The company's products include Vergenix STR, a soft tissue repair matrix intended for treatment of tendinopathy; Vergenix FG, a wound-filling flowable gel for the treatment of deep surgical incisions and wounds, including diabetic ulcers, venous and pressure ulcers, burns, bedsores, and other chronic wounds; and BioInks for 3D printing of tissues and organs. CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.