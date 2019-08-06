TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR)’s Financial Results Comparing With CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN)

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CLGN), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|-4.48
|0.00
|CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.
|5
|2.50
|N/A
|-0.80
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|1
|3
|2.75
|CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 70.73% at a $28 consensus target price.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 34.5% and 23.69%. About 14.4% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 19.13% of CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.
|53.1%
|12.61%
|-8.05%
|0%
|0%
|3.12%
|CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.
|-12.5%
|-30%
|-36.3%
|-27.34%
|-42.53%
|-16.67%
For the past year TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd. had bearish trend.
Summary
TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors CollPlant Biotechnologies Ltd.
CollPlant Holdings Ltd., a regenerative medicine company, focuses on developing and commercializing tissue repair products for three-dimensional (3D) bio-printing of tissues and organs, orthobiologics, and advanced wound care markets in the United States, Canada, and Europe. Its products are based on recombinant type I human collagen (rhCollagen) that is produced with its proprietary plant based genetic engineering technology. The company's products include Vergenix STR, a soft tissue repair matrix intended for treatment of tendinopathy; Vergenix FG, a wound-filling flowable gel for the treatment of deep surgical incisions and wounds, including diabetic ulcers, venous and pressure ulcers, burns, bedsores, and other chronic wounds; and BioInks for 3D printing of tissues and organs. CollPlant Holdings Ltd. and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.
