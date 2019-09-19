TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD)

We will be contrasting the differences between TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) and Clearside Biomedical Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -4.48 0.00 Clearside Biomedical Inc. 1 233.51 N/A -2.52 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Clearside Biomedical Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Clearside Biomedical Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Clearside Biomedical Inc. 0.00% -217% -136.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. are 30.9 and 30.9. Competitively, Clearside Biomedical Inc. has 3 and 3 for Current and Quick Ratio. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Clearside Biomedical Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Clearside Biomedical Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Clearside Biomedical Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is $16, with potential downside of -5.88%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 34.5% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 29% of Clearside Biomedical Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 14.4% are TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.5% of Clearside Biomedical Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 53.1% 12.61% -8.05% 0% 0% 3.12% Clearside Biomedical Inc. 2.73% 8.65% -8.87% -3.42% -87.13% 5.61%

For the past year TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Clearside Biomedical Inc.

Summary

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. beats Clearside Biomedical Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. It is developing suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA, a proprietary preservative-free formulation of the corticosteroid triamcinolone acetonide, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA and a concomitant intravitreal injection of Eylea, an inhibitor of vascular endothelial growth factor that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion (RVO); and suprachoroidal injection of CLS-TA alone or together with intravitreal injection of Eylea that is in phase I/II clinical trial for diabetic macular edema (DME). The companyÂ’s pre-clinical development program for axitinib for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD). Clearside Biomedical, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop compounds for suprachoroidal space injection that are designed to treat DME, wet AMD, and RVO, as well as to reduce elevated intraocular pressure associated with glaucoma for a sustained period of time. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.