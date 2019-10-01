TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR)’s Financial Results Comparing With CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) and CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 17 0.00 10.73M -4.48 0.00 CEL-SCI Corporation 8 0.00 32.93M -1.15 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 62,785,254.53% 0% 0% CEL-SCI Corporation 405,541,871.92% 0% -102.6%

The Current Ratio of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is 30.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 30.9. The Current Ratio of rival CEL-SCI Corporation is 1.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.1. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than CEL-SCI Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 CEL-SCI Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $16, and a 6.45% upside potential.

Institutional investors owned 34.5% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. shares and 10% of CEL-SCI Corporation shares. 14.4% are TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.9% of CEL-SCI Corporation’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 53.1% 12.61% -8.05% 0% 0% 3.12% CEL-SCI Corporation 14.8% -16.78% 8.64% 155.79% 710.36% 154.01%

For the past year TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than CEL-SCI Corporation.

On 5 of the 9 factors CEL-SCI Corporation beats TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of drugs and vaccines. Its lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under pivotal phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary head and neck cancer. The companyÂ’s Multikine is also used in a Phase I study with the Naval Medical Center, San Diego under a cooperative research and development agreement in HIV/HPV co-infected men and women with peri-anal warts. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System, a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer. The company also develops LEAPS-H1N1-DC, a product candidate for the treatment of pandemic influenza in hospitalized patients; and CEL-2000 and CEL-4000 vaccine product candidates for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. CEL-SCI Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Vienna, Virginia.