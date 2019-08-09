TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC)

Both TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) and Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|-4.48
|0.00
|Benitec Biopharma Limited
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.82
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Benitec Biopharma Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Benitec Biopharma Limited
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is delivered TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Benitec Biopharma Limited’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|1
|3
|2.75
|Benitec Biopharma Limited
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The average target price of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is $28, with potential upside of 78.34%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 34.5% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. shares and 4.11% of Benitec Biopharma Limited shares. 14.4% are TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.
|53.1%
|12.61%
|-8.05%
|0%
|0%
|3.12%
|Benitec Biopharma Limited
|26.87%
|11.45%
|-51.43%
|-39.29%
|-60.83%
|-43.33%
For the past year TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has 3.12% stronger performance while Benitec Biopharma Limited has -43.33% weaker performance.
Summary
TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. beats Benitec Biopharma Limited on 4 of the 5 factors.
Benitec Biopharma Limited, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for chronic and life-threatening human diseases based on its gene silencing therapy, DNA-directed RNA interference (ddRNAi) in Australia and the United States. The company provides BB-301, a single administration ddRNAi-based gene therapy for the treatment of oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; BB-201, a ddRNAi-based therapy for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; and BB-101 and BB-103 ddRNAi-based therapies for the treatment of human hepatitis B. It also offers BB-401 and BB-501 for the treatment of oncology. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.
