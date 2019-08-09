TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC)

Both TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) and Benitec Biopharma Limited (NASDAQ:BNTC) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -4.48 0.00 Benitec Biopharma Limited 1 0.00 N/A -0.82 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Benitec Biopharma Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Benitec Biopharma Limited 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is $28, with potential upside of 78.34%.

Institutional investors owned 34.5% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. shares and 4.11% of Benitec Biopharma Limited shares. 14.4% are TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 53.1% 12.61% -8.05% 0% 0% 3.12% Benitec Biopharma Limited 26.87% 11.45% -51.43% -39.29% -60.83% -43.33%

For the past year TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has 3.12% stronger performance while Benitec Biopharma Limited has -43.33% weaker performance.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. beats Benitec Biopharma Limited on 4 of the 5 factors.

Benitec Biopharma Limited, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for chronic and life-threatening human diseases based on its gene silencing therapy, DNA-directed RNA interference (ddRNAi) in Australia and the United States. The company provides BB-301, a single administration ddRNAi-based gene therapy for the treatment of oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy; BB-201, a ddRNAi-based therapy for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; and BB-101 and BB-103 ddRNAi-based therapies for the treatment of human hepatitis B. It also offers BB-401 and BB-501 for the treatment of oncology. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in North Sydney, Australia.