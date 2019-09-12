TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Both TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -4.48 0.00 Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00

In table 1 we can see TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -564.8% -151.5%

Liquidity

30.9 and 30.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.7 and 5.7 respectively. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The downside potential is -16.88% for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. with consensus price target of $16. Competitively the consensus price target of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. is $25, which is potential -0.71% downside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, Axsome Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 34.5% and 46.3% respectively. Insiders owned 14.4% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.2% of Axsome Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 53.1% 12.61% -8.05% 0% 0% 3.12% Axsome Therapeutics Inc. -1.35% -3.66% 44.23% 206.12% 880.77% 804.26%

For the past year TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Axsome Therapeutics Inc. beats TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AXS-05 that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of treatment resistant depression and AlzheimerÂ’s disease agitation; and AXS-02, which is in Phase III trial to treat complex regional pain syndrome, knee osteoarthritis related to bone marrow lesions, and chronic low back pain related to Modic changes. It is also developing AXS-06, a preclinical product candidate for CNS disorders, including chronic pain. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.