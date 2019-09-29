TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

We are contrasting TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) and Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 17 0.00 10.73M -4.48 0.00 Ascendis Pharma A/S 109 -0.68 35.57M -3.74 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Ascendis Pharma A/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 62,969,483.57% 0% 0% Ascendis Pharma A/S 32,522,629.61% -34.9% -31.9%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is 30.9 while its Current Ratio is 30.9. Meanwhile, Ascendis Pharma A/S has a Current Ratio of 22.3 while its Quick Ratio is 22.3. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Ascendis Pharma A/S can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 0 4 3.00

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 3.36% and an $16 average price target. Competitively Ascendis Pharma A/S has an average price target of $164.5, with potential upside of 71.02%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Ascendis Pharma A/S is looking more favorable than TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 34.5% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. shares and 0% of Ascendis Pharma A/S shares. 14.4% are TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 53.1% 12.61% -8.05% 0% 0% 3.12% Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.35% -2.64% 0.32% 60.62% 73.22% 84.77%

For the past year TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies to treat unmet medical needs. It is developing TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; and TransCon Treprostinil that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a life-threatening disease characterized by elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries. The company is also developing TransCon Peptides for the treatment of diabetes; TransCon ranibizumab, a compound to support injection of ranibizumab in ophthalmology; TransCon parathyroid hormone for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia. It has strategic collaborations with Sanofi and Genentech. Ascendis Pharma A/S was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.