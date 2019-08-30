TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV)

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) and Aravive Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -4.48 0.00 Aravive Inc. 6 10.32 N/A -7.90 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Aravive Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Aravive Inc. 0.00% -116.4% -97.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is 30.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 30.9. The Current Ratio of rival Aravive Inc. is 7.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.8. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Aravive Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Aravive Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Aravive Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a 64.71% upside potential and a consensus price target of $28.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 34.5% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 30% of Aravive Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 14.4% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.8% of Aravive Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 53.1% 12.61% -8.05% 0% 0% 3.12% Aravive Inc. 16.13% 9.72% 3.8% 72.82% -38.5% 86.08%

For the past year TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Aravive Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. beats Aravive Inc.

Aravive, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. It is developing AVB-S6-500, a GAS6 binding protein and AXL decoy receptor, for the treatment of ovarian cancer, as well as for renal cell carcinoma, acute myeloid leukemia, triple negative breast cancer and pancreatic cancer. The company was formerly known as Versartis, Inc. and changed its name to Aravive, Inc. in October 2018. Aravive, Inc. is based in Houston, Texas.