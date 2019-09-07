TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR)’s Financial Results Comparing With Aduro BioTech Inc. (NASDAQ:ADRO)

Since TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) and Aduro BioTech Inc. (NASDAQ:ADRO) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -4.48 0.00 Aduro BioTech Inc. 3 6.68 N/A -1.23 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Aduro BioTech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Aduro BioTech Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Aduro BioTech Inc. 0.00% -66.5% -26.3%

Liquidity

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 30.9 and 30.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Aduro BioTech Inc. are 9.1 and 9.1 respectively. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Aduro BioTech Inc.

Analyst Ratings

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Aduro BioTech Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Aduro BioTech Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 45.61% for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. with consensus price target of $28.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Aduro BioTech Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 34.5% and 47.8% respectively. Insiders held roughly 14.4% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 0.9% are Aduro BioTech Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 53.1% 12.61% -8.05% 0% 0% 3.12% Aduro BioTech Inc. 0% -15.38% -68.65% -51.47% -76.43% -50%

For the past year TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has 3.12% stronger performance while Aduro BioTech Inc. has -50% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. beats Aduro BioTech Inc.

Aduro BioTech, Inc., an immunotherapy company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization that transform the treatment of challenging diseases. It is developing CRS-207, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of unresectable malignant pleural mesothelioma; that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer. The company is also developing ADU-214 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer; ADU-741, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and a product candidate for the treatment of patients with cancers of the gastrointestinal tract. In addition, it is developing STING Pathway Activator product candidates that are synthetic small molecule immune modulators, which target and activate Stimulator of Interferon Genes receptor under collaboration with Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation; and product candidates that address other therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune and infectious diseases. Further, the companyÂ’s products pipeline comprises BION-1301, a B-select mAb novel therapy for multiple myeloma; and antibody product candidates, including APRIL for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as oncology therapies, such as CD27, PD-1, and CTLA-4. Aduro BioTech, Inc. has development and commercialization agreement with Genmab to evaluate five bispecific antibody product candidates targeting immune checkpoints; and collaboration agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. and Merck. The company was formerly known as Oncologic, Inc. and changed its name to Aduro BioTech, Inc. in June 2008. Aduro BioTech, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.