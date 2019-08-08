TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR)’s Financial Results Comparing With AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU)

Both TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) and AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -4.48 0.00 AC Immune SA 5 0.00 N/A 0.32 17.93

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and AC Immune SA.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and AC Immune SA’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% AC Immune SA 0.00% 13.7% 11.7%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is 30.9 while its Current Ratio is 30.9. Meanwhile, AC Immune SA has a Current Ratio of 5.1 while its Quick Ratio is 5.1. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than AC Immune SA.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and AC Immune SA can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 AC Immune SA 0 0 0 0.00

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a 78.34% upside potential and an average price target of $28.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 34.5% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 27% of AC Immune SA are owned by institutional investors. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 14.4%. Comparatively, 51.67% are AC Immune SA’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 53.1% 12.61% -8.05% 0% 0% 3.12% AC Immune SA 3.62% 9.79% 19.17% 56.71% -39.34% -39.47%

For the past year TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has 3.12% stronger performance while AC Immune SA has -39.47% weaker performance.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops therapeutic and diagnostic products for prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms generates antibodies and small molecules that selectively bind to misfolded proteins to address neurodegenerative indications, such as AlzheimerÂ’s (AD), ParkinsonÂ’s, down syndrome, and glaucoma diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is crenezumab, a humanized, monoclonal, and conformation-specific anti-Abeta antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical studies. It also engages in developing ACI-24, a vaccine candidate that is in a combined Phase 1/2a clinical study for AD; and ACI-35, a vaccine candidate against phosphorylated pathological tau and is currently in Phase 1b clinical testing in patients with mild to moderate AD. In addition, the company develops PET ligands that are tracers to target tau and alpha-synuclein aggregates. It has license agreements and collaborations with Genentech, Inc.; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Piramal Imaging; and Biogen International GmbH. AC Immune SA was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland.