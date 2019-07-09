TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR) EPS Estimated At $-0.61; AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) Covered By 0 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 4 analysts covering AltaGas (TSE:ALA), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. AltaGas had 4 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Desjardins Securities maintained AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) rating on Thursday, February 28. Desjardins Securities has “Hold” rating and $19 target. National Bank Canada maintained it with “Hold” rating and $17 target in Friday, March 1 report. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by Raymond James. J.P. Morgan maintained AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) on Tuesday, March 19 with “Hold” rating. See AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) latest ratings:

Analysts expect TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) to report $-0.61 EPS on August, 12.After having $-4.85 EPS previously, TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s analysts see -87.42% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $13.38. About 14,879 shares traded. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) has 0.00% since July 9, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Among 4 analysts covering TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. TCR2 Therapeutics had 4 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel.

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company has market cap of $320.32 million. The Company’s product candidates in pipeline comprise TC-210 mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors; TC-220 that targets MUC16 positive solid tumors; and TC-310 and TC-410 dual TRuC-T cell programs targeting CD19/22 and MSLN/MUC16, as well as TC-110 mono TRuC-T cells targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as TCR2, Inc. and changed its name to TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. in November 2016.

The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $19.93. About 298,224 shares traded. AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) has 0.00% since July 9, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

