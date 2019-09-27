TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR) and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Comparison side by side

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 17 0.00 10.31M -4.48 0.00 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 21.04M -2.27 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 60,469,208.21% 0% 0% Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 197,744,360.90% -64.1% -54.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. are 30.9 and 30.9. Competitively, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 9.9 and 9.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 3.36% at a $16 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $14.5, which is potential 87.58% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 34.5% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 24.8% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 14.4% are TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 13.78% of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 53.1% 12.61% -8.05% 0% 0% 3.12% Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.75% -24.95% -11.08% 110.54% 56.43% 256.57%

For the past year TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary synthetic cannabinoid therapeutics formulated for transdermal delivery. Its product candidates include ZYN002, which is in Phase II clinical trial for adult patients with refractory epileptic focal seizures and osteoarthritis, as well as pediatric patients with fragile X syndrome; and ZYN001 that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of fibromyalgia and peripheral neuropathic pain. The company was formerly known as AllTranz, Inc. and changed its name to Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2014. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Devon, Pennsylvania.