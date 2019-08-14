TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR) and Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) Comparing side by side

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) and Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -4.48 0.00 Surface Oncology Inc. 4 1.98 N/A -1.63 0.00

In table 1 we can see TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Surface Oncology Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Surface Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is 30.9 while its Current Ratio is 30.9. Meanwhile, Surface Oncology Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.3 while its Quick Ratio is 11.3. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Surface Oncology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Surface Oncology Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Surface Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$28 is TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 86.05%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Surface Oncology Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 34.5% and 71.6%. 14.4% are TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Surface Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 53.1% 12.61% -8.05% 0% 0% 3.12% Surface Oncology Inc. -5.56% -20.79% -53.67% -61.16% -79.78% -47.88%

For the past year TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has 3.12% stronger performance while Surface Oncology Inc. has -47.88% weaker performance.

Summary

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. beats Surface Oncology Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation (CD) 47. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27. The company has a collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.