TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR) and Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) Comparing side by side

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) and Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|-4.48
|0.00
|Surface Oncology Inc.
|4
|1.98
|N/A
|-1.63
|0.00
In table 1 we can see TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Surface Oncology Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Surface Oncology Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is 30.9 while its Current Ratio is 30.9. Meanwhile, Surface Oncology Inc. has a Current Ratio of 11.3 while its Quick Ratio is 11.3. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Surface Oncology Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The Ratings and Recommendations for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Surface Oncology Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|1
|3
|2.75
|Surface Oncology Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
$28 is TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 86.05%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Surface Oncology Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 34.5% and 71.6%. 14.4% are TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Surface Oncology Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.
|53.1%
|12.61%
|-8.05%
|0%
|0%
|3.12%
|Surface Oncology Inc.
|-5.56%
|-20.79%
|-53.67%
|-61.16%
|-79.78%
|-47.88%
For the past year TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has 3.12% stronger performance while Surface Oncology Inc. has -47.88% weaker performance.
Summary
TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. beats Surface Oncology Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.
Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation (CD) 47. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27. The company has a collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
