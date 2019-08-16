TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR) and Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) and Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|-4.48
|0.00
|Surface Oncology Inc.
|4
|2.02
|N/A
|-1.63
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Surface Oncology Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Surface Oncology Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 30.9 and a Quick Ratio of 30.9. Competitively, Surface Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.3 and has 11.3 Quick Ratio. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Surface Oncology Inc.
Analyst Ratings
The Recommendations and Ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Surface Oncology Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|1
|3
|2.75
|Surface Oncology Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The consensus price target of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is $28, with potential upside of 85.31%.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 34.5% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. shares and 71.6% of Surface Oncology Inc. shares. 14.4% are TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Surface Oncology Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.
|53.1%
|12.61%
|-8.05%
|0%
|0%
|3.12%
|Surface Oncology Inc.
|-5.56%
|-20.79%
|-53.67%
|-61.16%
|-79.78%
|-47.88%
For the past year TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Surface Oncology Inc. had bearish trend.
Summary
TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Surface Oncology Inc.
Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation (CD) 47. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27. The company has a collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.