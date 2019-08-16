TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR) and Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) and Surface Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SURF) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -4.48 0.00 Surface Oncology Inc. 4 2.02 N/A -1.63 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Surface Oncology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Surface Oncology Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 30.9 and a Quick Ratio of 30.9. Competitively, Surface Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 11.3 and has 11.3 Quick Ratio. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Surface Oncology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Surface Oncology Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Surface Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is $28, with potential upside of 85.31%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 34.5% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. shares and 71.6% of Surface Oncology Inc. shares. 14.4% are TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Surface Oncology Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 53.1% 12.61% -8.05% 0% 0% 3.12% Surface Oncology Inc. -5.56% -20.79% -53.67% -61.16% -79.78% -47.88%

For the past year TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Surface Oncology Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Surface Oncology Inc.

Surface Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies. The company's lead product candidate is the SRF231 that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting protein called cluster of differentiation (CD) 47. It is also developing SRF373 inhibiting CD73; SRF617 inhibiting CD39; and SRF388, an antibody targeting interleukin 27. The company has a collaboration agreement with Novartis Institutes for Biomedical Research, Inc. for the development of cancer therapies. Surface Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.