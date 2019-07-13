TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR) and Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) Comparing side by side

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) and Leap Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -2.60 0.00 Leap Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.71 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Leap Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -210% -77.6%

Liquidity

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 23 and 23 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Leap Therapeutics Inc. are 2.7 and 2.7 respectively. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Leap Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Leap Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Leap Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 115.38% for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. with consensus price target of $28.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Leap Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 26.4% and 40.5%. 14.4% are TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 13.26% are Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. -1.16% -0.19% 0% 0% 0% 7.3% Leap Therapeutics Inc. -8.33% -12.5% -1.28% -62.98% -79.3% -23%

For the past year TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Leap Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Leap Therapeutics Inc.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapeutics in cancer biology. Its clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody targeting Dickkopf-related protein 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with esophagogastric and biliary tract cancers, as well as in Phase I clinical trial in patients with non-small cell lung cancer; and TRX518, a monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial targeting the glucocorticoid-induced tumor necrosis factor-related receptor in patients with solid tumors. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. to investigate LeapÂ’s DKK1 antagonist, DKN-01, in combination with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA, in patients with relapsed or refractory advanced esophagogastric cancers. The company was formerly known as HealthCare Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Leap Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2015. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.