TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR) and Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) Comparing side by side

Both TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) and Kazia Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:KZIA) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -4.48 0.00 Kazia Therapeutics Limited 3 0.00 N/A -1.72 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0.00% -56.3% -39.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is 30.9 while its Current Ratio is 30.9. Meanwhile, Kazia Therapeutics Limited has a Current Ratio of 3.6 while its Quick Ratio is 3.6. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Kazia Therapeutics Limited 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -4.65% for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. with consensus price target of $16.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Kazia Therapeutics Limited has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 34.5% and 3.3%. Insiders owned roughly 14.4% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 28.8% of Kazia Therapeutics Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 53.1% 12.61% -8.05% 0% 0% 3.12% Kazia Therapeutics Limited 4.53% 14.46% -16.99% 13.06% -42.41% 13.99%

For the past year TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. beats Kazia Therapeutics Limited.

Kazia Therapeutics Limited, a biotechnology company, develops anti-cancer drugs. It has three technologies, which include phosphoinositide 3-kinase inhibitors, superbenzopyran, and anti-tropomyosin. The company is developing GDC-0084, a novel targeted therapy that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of glioblastoma; Cantrixil, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat ovarian cancer; and Trilexium, a novel therapy that is in early stage pre-clinical development for the treatment of various cancer types. It has collaboration agreement with The University of York, The Children's Cancer Institute Australia, The Mater Institute in Queensland, and the University of Boston. The company was formerly known as Novogen Limited and changed its name to Kazia Therapeutics Limited in November 2017. Kazia Therapeutics Limited was founded in 1994 and is based in Sydney, Australia.