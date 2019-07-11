TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR) and Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTEC) Comparing side by side

Both TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) and Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTEC) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -2.60 0.00 Intec Pharma Ltd. 7 0.00 N/A -1.32 0.00

In table 1 we can see TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Intec Pharma Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Intec Pharma Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Intec Pharma Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Intec Pharma Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Intec Pharma Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 112.28% and an $28 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Intec Pharma Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 26.4% and 40.23% respectively. Insiders held roughly 14.4% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 16.08% of Intec Pharma Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. -1.16% -0.19% 0% 0% 0% 7.3% Intec Pharma Ltd. -12.87% -16.85% -33.83% -10.36% 6.67% -29.97%

For the past year TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Intec Pharma Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 5 factors TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. beats Intec Pharma Ltd.

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. Its Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Accordion Pill Carbidopa/Levodopa (AP-CDLD), which is in a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease symptoms in advanced ParkinsonÂ’s disease patients. It is also developing Accordion Pill Zaleplon (AP-ZP) that is in a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of insomnia, including sleep induction and for enhancing of sleep maintenance; Accordion Pill, which has completed a Phase I clinical trial for the prevention and treatment of gastroduodenal and small bowel Nonsteroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drug induced ulcers; and Accordion Pill platform with Cannabidiol and 9-Tetrahydrocannabinol, (AP-CBD/THC), which is in a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various indications, including low back neuropathic pain and fibromyalgia. The company was formerly known as Intec Pharmaceuticals (2000) Ltd. and changed its name to Intec Pharma Ltd. in March 2004. Intec Pharma Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is based in Jerusalem, Israel.