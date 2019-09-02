TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR) and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) Comparison side by side

Both TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -4.48 0.00 INmune Bio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.19 0.00

Demonstrates TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and INmune Bio Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% INmune Bio Inc. 0.00% -61.4% -59.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. are 30.9 and 30.9 respectively. Its competitor INmune Bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.1 and its Quick Ratio is 9.1. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than INmune Bio Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and INmune Bio Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 INmune Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 66.07% and an $28 consensus price target. On the other hand, INmune Bio Inc.’s potential upside is 91.67% and its consensus price target is $11.5. Based on the data given earlier, INmune Bio Inc. is looking more favorable than TCR2 Therapeutics Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 34.5% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. shares and 7.2% of INmune Bio Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 14.4% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, INmune Bio Inc. has 67.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 53.1% 12.61% -8.05% 0% 0% 3.12% INmune Bio Inc. -3.21% -6.7% -16.05% 0% 0% 13.27%

For the past year TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than INmune Bio Inc.