TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR) and Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Comparison side by side

Both TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) and Homology Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -2.60 0.00 Homology Medicines Inc. 23 347.08 N/A -1.52 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Homology Medicines Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Homology Medicines Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Homology Medicines Inc. 0.00% -39.1% -24.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is 23 while its Quick Ratio stands at 23. The Current Ratio of rival Homology Medicines Inc. is 8.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.7. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Homology Medicines Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Homology Medicines Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Homology Medicines Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $28, and a 158.78% upside potential. Meanwhile, Homology Medicines Inc.’s consensus price target is $36, while its potential upside is 63.19%. The results from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Homology Medicines Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Homology Medicines Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 26.4% and 81.2% respectively. 14.4% are TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 8.76% of Homology Medicines Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. -1.16% -0.19% 0% 0% 0% 7.3% Homology Medicines Inc. 1.53% 0.4% -6.56% 11.82% 15.9% 0.72%

For the past year TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Homology Medicines Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. beats Homology Medicines Inc.

Homology Medicines, Inc., a genetic medicines company, focuses on translating proprietary gene editing and gene therapy technologies into novel treatments for patients with rare diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing modality across a range of genetic disorders. The company's various set of AAVHSCs allows company to target, via a single intravenous injection, a range of disease-relevant tissues, including the liver, central nervous system, bone marrow, lung, muscle and eye, across modalities?gene editing and gene therapy. Homology Medicines, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Bedford, Massachusetts.