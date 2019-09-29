TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR) and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Comparison side by side

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 17 0.00 10.73M -4.48 0.00 Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 50 -0.34 52.57M -3.41 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 62,969,483.57% 0% 0% Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 105,203,121.87% -34.5% -31.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. are 30.9 and 30.9. Competitively, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. has 14.5 and 14.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 3.36% for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. with consensus price target of $16. Meanwhile, Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $96, while its potential upside is 94.77%. The results provided earlier shows that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than TCR2 Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 34.5% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 99.2% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 14.4% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.2% of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 53.1% 12.61% -8.05% 0% 0% 3.12% Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. -4.23% 1.61% 2.54% 15.42% 35.48% 33.5%

For the past year TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Global Blood Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc. beats TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. on 8 of the 12 factors.