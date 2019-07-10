TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR) and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) Comparing side by side

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -2.60 0.00 Genfit SA 23 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Genfit SA.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Genfit SA 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Genfit SA.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Genfit SA 0 0 2 3.00

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a 114.89% upside potential and an average price target of $28. On the other hand, Genfit SA’s potential upside is 199.42% and its consensus price target is $56.5. Based on the data delivered earlier, Genfit SA is looking more favorable than TCR2 Therapeutics Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Genfit SA has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 26.4% and 0%. About 14.4% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. -1.16% -0.19% 0% 0% 0% 7.3% Genfit SA -3.43% -8.41% 0% 0% 0% 4.19%

For the past year TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Genfit SA.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Genfit SA beats TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.