TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR) and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Comparison side by side

Both TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -4.48 0.00 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 44 6.81 N/A -2.74 0.00

Table 1 highlights TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -48.6% -35.7%

Liquidity

30.9 and 30.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.9 and 3.9 respectively. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Esperion Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $16, and a -4.71% downside potential. Competitively Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $57.5, with potential upside of 56.63%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than TCR2 Therapeutics Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 34.5% and 0%. Insiders held 14.4% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.5% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 53.1% 12.61% -8.05% 0% 0% 3.12% Esperion Therapeutics Inc. -6.08% -12.92% -5.5% -12.09% -7.61% -13.72%

For the past year TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has 3.12% stronger performance while Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has -13.72% weaker performance.

Summary

Esperion Therapeutics Inc. beats TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.