TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR) and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Comparison side by side

Both TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|-4.48
|0.00
|Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
|44
|6.81
|N/A
|-2.74
|0.00
Table 1 highlights TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-48.6%
|-35.7%
Liquidity
30.9 and 30.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.9 and 3.9 respectively. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
|Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|1
|1
|2.50
TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $16, and a -4.71% downside potential. Competitively Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $57.5, with potential upside of 56.63%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Esperion Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than TCR2 Therapeutics Inc., analysts opinion.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 34.5% and 0%. Insiders held 14.4% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.5% of Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.
|53.1%
|12.61%
|-8.05%
|0%
|0%
|3.12%
|Esperion Therapeutics Inc.
|-6.08%
|-12.92%
|-5.5%
|-12.09%
|-7.61%
|-13.72%
For the past year TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has 3.12% stronger performance while Esperion Therapeutics Inc. has -13.72% weaker performance.
Summary
Esperion Therapeutics Inc. beats TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.
Esperion Therapeutics, Inc., a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is Bempedoic acid, an inhibitor of ATP-citrate lyase that reduces cholesterol biosynthesis that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.
