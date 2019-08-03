TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR) and CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) Comparison side by side

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) and CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -4.48 0.00 CTI BioPharma Corp. 1 2.54 N/A -0.62 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and CTI BioPharma Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and CTI BioPharma Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% CTI BioPharma Corp. 0.00% -61.3% -40.4%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and CTI BioPharma Corp.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 CTI BioPharma Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is $28, with potential upside of 58.28%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 34.5% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. shares and 53.9% of CTI BioPharma Corp. shares. 14.4% are TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of CTI BioPharma Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 53.1% 12.61% -8.05% 0% 0% 3.12% CTI BioPharma Corp. 0.72% -12.54% -24.64% -37.44% -67.32% -0.22%

For the past year TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while CTI BioPharma Corp. had bearish trend.

Summary

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors CTI BioPharma Corp.

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States and internationally. It primarily focuses on the commercialization of PIXUVRI, an aza-anthracenedione for the treatment of adult patients with multiply relapsed or refractory aggressive B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma in the European Union. The company is also developing Pacritinib, an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R, which is in Phase Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis. In addition, it is developing Tosedostat, an oral once-daily aminopeptidase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia. The company has license and collaboration agreement with Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales Servier; development, commercialization, and license agreement with Baxter International Inc.; agreement with the University of Vermont, BIO Pte Ltd., Gynecologic Oncology Group, and PG-TXL Company, L.P; and license agreement with Vernalis (R&D) Limited. The company was formerly known as Cell Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to CTI BioPharma Corp. in May 2014. CTI BioPharma Corp. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.