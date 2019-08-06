TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR) and ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC) Comparison side by side

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) and ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -4.48 0.00 ChromaDex Corporation 4 7.08 N/A -0.60 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and ChromaDex Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ChromaDex Corporation 0.00% -108.8% -72.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. are 30.9 and 30.9 respectively. Its competitor ChromaDex Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is 1.7. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than ChromaDex Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and ChromaDex Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 ChromaDex Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has an average target price of $28, and a 75.44% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and ChromaDex Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 34.5% and 18.5%. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 14.4%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 3.1% of ChromaDex Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 53.1% 12.61% -8.05% 0% 0% 3.12% ChromaDex Corporation -0.86% 5.47% 5.71% 42.46% 0.65% 34.99%

For the past year TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than ChromaDex Corporation.

Summary

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. beats ChromaDex Corporation on 5 of the 8 factors.

ChromaDex Corporation, a natural products company, discovers, acquires, develops, and commercializes patented and proprietary ingredient technologies. The company offers bulk raw materials for use in dietary supplements, food, beverages, and cosmetic products; Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a vitamin found naturally in milk for enhancing cardiovascular health, glucose levels, cognitive function, and anti-aging effects; Pterostilbene (pTeroPure), a polyphenol and antioxidant used in health related fields; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function, as well as developing Pterostilbene and caffeine co-crystal ingredients, and anthocyanins ingredients. It also provides reference standards, materials, and kits to conduct quality control of raw materials and consumer products; and fine chemicals and phytochemicals for research and new product development applications. In addition, the company offers a range of contract services, including routine contract analysis for the production of dietary supplements, cosmetics, foods, and other natural products, as well as elaborate contract research for clients in these industries; and consulting services in the areas of regulatory support, new ingredient or product development, risk management, and litigation support, as well as product regulatory approval and scientific advisory services. Further, it assists customers in creating processes for manufacturing of natural products using green chemistry, as well as developing quality verification seal program, phytochemical libraries, plant extracts libraries, and databases for cross-referencing phytochemicals. The company markets and sells its products directly in the United States and Canada; and through distributors in Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, South Africa, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. ChromaDex Corporation is based in Irvine, California.