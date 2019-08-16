TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR) and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Comparing side by side

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -4.48 0.00 BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 28 0.00 N/A -1.46 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and BridgeBio Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. are 30.9 and 30.9. Competitively, BridgeBio Pharma Inc. has 10.8 and 10.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than BridgeBio Pharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and BridgeBio Pharma Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$28 is TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential upside is 84.57%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and BridgeBio Pharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 34.5% and 57.1%. About 14.4% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 9% of BridgeBio Pharma Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 53.1% 12.61% -8.05% 0% 0% 3.12% BridgeBio Pharma Inc. 4.37% 7.23% 0% 0% 0% 6.53%

For the past year TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than BridgeBio Pharma Inc.

Summary

On 3 of the 5 factors BridgeBio Pharma Inc. beats TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.