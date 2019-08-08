TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR) and Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) Contrasting side by side

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) and Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -4.48 0.00 Artelo Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.08 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Artelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Artelo Biosciences Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Artelo Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $28, while its potential upside is 80.65%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Artelo Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 34.5% and 0% respectively. Insiders held roughly 14.4% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 63.3% of Artelo Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 53.1% 12.61% -8.05% 0% 0% 3.12% Artelo Biosciences Inc. -2.37% -17.75% 222.55% 229% 0% 186.09%

For the past year TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Artelo Biosciences Inc.

Summary

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. beats Artelo Biosciences Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.