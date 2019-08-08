TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR) and Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) Contrasting side by side

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) and Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|-4.48
|0.00
|Artelo Biosciences Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.08
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Artelo Biosciences Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Artelo Biosciences Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Artelo Biosciences Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|1
|3
|2.75
|Artelo Biosciences Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target is $28, while its potential upside is 80.65%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Artelo Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 34.5% and 0% respectively. Insiders held roughly 14.4% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 63.3% of Artelo Biosciences Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.
|53.1%
|12.61%
|-8.05%
|0%
|0%
|3.12%
|Artelo Biosciences Inc.
|-2.37%
|-17.75%
|222.55%
|229%
|0%
|186.09%
For the past year TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Artelo Biosciences Inc.
Summary
TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. beats Artelo Biosciences Inc. on 3 of the 5 factors.
