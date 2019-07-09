TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR) and Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Comparison side by side

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) and Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -2.60 0.00 Aptose Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.86 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 23 while its Quick Ratio is 23. On the competitive side is, Aptose Biosciences Inc. which has a 5.9 Current Ratio and a 5.9 Quick Ratio. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Aptose Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a 105.58% upside potential and an average price target of $28. Meanwhile, Aptose Biosciences Inc.’s consensus price target is $6.83, while its potential upside is 143.06%. The data provided earlier shows that Aptose Biosciences Inc. appears more favorable than TCR2 Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 26.4% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. shares and 35.1% of Aptose Biosciences Inc. shares. Insiders owned 14.4% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 20.4% of Aptose Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. -1.16% -0.19% 0% 0% 0% 7.3% Aptose Biosciences Inc. -9.82% 6.88% 4.66% -12.17% -39.7% 5.76%

For the past year TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Aptose Biosciences Inc.

Aptose Biosciences Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies. The company has an agreement with CrystalGenomics, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize CG026806, a non-covalent small molecule therapeutic agent, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and chronic lymphocytic leukemia/mantle cell lymphoma. The company was formerly known as Lorus Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Aptose Biosciences Inc. in August 2014. Aptose Biosciences Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.