TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (TCRR) and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) Comparison side by side

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -2.60 0.00 Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 6 1.95 N/A -2.40 0.00

Table 1 highlights TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -23.8% -12.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. are 23 and 23. Competitively, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. has 1.8 and 1.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. and Akebia Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $28, and a 159.50% upside potential. Meanwhile, Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $15.67, while its potential upside is 303.87%. The information presented earlier suggests that Akebia Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 26.4% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 69.7% of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 14.4%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.1% of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. -1.16% -0.19% 0% 0% 0% 7.3% Akebia Therapeutics Inc. -1.7% -17.52% -10.23% -35.38% -44.49% 4.7%

For the past year TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to patients with kidney disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia related to chronic kidney disease in non-dialysis and dialysis patients. The company is also developing a HIF-based portfolio of product candidates that include AKB-6899 for the treatment of anemia; and AKB-5169, a preclinical compound for the treatment for inflammatory bowel disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of vadadustat in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally, as well as with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization to vadadustat in Japan and other Asian countries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.