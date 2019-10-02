Tci Wealth Advisors Upped Apple (AAPL) Holding by $16.99 Million; Egerton Capital Uk Llp Holds Stake in Autodesk (ADSK)

Tci Wealth Advisors Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1149.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc bought 86,226 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 93,726 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.55M, up from 7,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $989.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.51% or $5.63 during the last trading session, reaching $218.96. About 32.03M shares traded or 20.21% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/04/2018 – Cook and Zuck in the middle of a tech titan showdown, the $FB CEO firing back at the $AAPL CEO’s criticisms; 30/05/2018 – Apple Inc. vs VirnetX Inc. | FWD Entered | 05/30/2018; 02/04/2018 – New York Post: Authorities used Apple Watch data to identify a murder suspect; 14/05/2018 – Opinion today: Apple explains the market; 23/04/2018 – EU: Data Access Would Allow Apple to Encourage Customers to Switch to Apple Music; 27/03/2018 – Apple will launch the fourth iteration of its smartwatch this fall, according to an analyst report obtained by 9to5Mac; 27/03/2018 – Apple Updates Entry-Level 9.7-Inch iPad With Pencil-Stylus Functionality; 05/03/2018 – Is Apple iPhone X Production at Risk? — Barron’s Blog; 01/05/2018 – Moody’s Says Apple’s New $100 Billion Stock Buyback Plan Is Consistent With “Net Cash Neutral” Policy; 30/04/2018 – Recode Daily: The T-Mobile-Sprint merger would shrink the U.S. wireless market to just three national players Plus, Apple and Tesla report earnings this week, rental scooters are terrorizing San Francisco, and ’70s environmental recordings move from vinyl to an app

Egerton Capital Uk Llp increased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 21.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Egerton Capital Uk Llp bought 484,101 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The hedge fund held 2.71 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $441.93 million, up from 2.23M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Egerton Capital Uk Llp who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $142.84. About 1.44M shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 03/05/2018 – GM SAYS USING NEW SOFTWARE DESIGN TECHNOLOGY TO INTRODUCE NEXT GENERATION OF VEHICLE LIGHTWEIGHTING; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Adj EPS 1c-Adj EPS 4c; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees 2Q Rev $595M-$605M; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FY19 NON-GAAP SHR UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $0.77 – $0.95; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Adj EPS 77c-Adj EPS 95c; 06/04/2018 – Rathbone Brothers Adds Autodesk, Exits Tiffany: 13F; 21/03/2018 – Autodesk Extends Invitation to Join Investor Day Webcast; 25/05/2018 – Autodesk forecasts second-quarter profit below estimates; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – SEES FULL YEAR FISCAL 2019 BILLINGS UNDER 606 STANDARDS OF $2,560 MLN – $2,660 MLN; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK 1Q NET REV. $560.0M, EST. $558.6M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 10 reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii accumulated 3.09% or 35,770 shares. Sfmg Limited Liability Corporation owns 49,279 shares. Acropolis Invest Ltd Com has invested 0.39% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Crestwood Advsrs Grp Inc Inc Ltd Liability Corp owns 408,900 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Co holds 0.45% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 12,942 shares. The Illinois-based Alley Ltd Company has invested 2.17% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 16,737 are owned by E&G Limited Partnership. Gemmer Asset Management Lc holds 0.72% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 13,654 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Liability Company invested 1.19% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 320,502 are owned by Qs Invsts Limited Liability Co. Midas Mgmt holds 2.07% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 24,100 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca holds 2.07% or 150,532 shares. Gladius Capital Management Limited Partnership holds 0.36% or 30,220 shares in its portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 3.85% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Tci Wealth Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.53 billion and $222.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 5,039 shares to 6,958 shares, valued at $1.18 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Brown Forman Corp (NYSE:BF.B) by 27,191 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 244 shares, and cut its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).

Egerton Capital Uk Llp, which manages about $14.07 billion and $13.66B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 1.72M shares to 6.01M shares, valued at $1.02B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 869,451 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.58 million shares, and cut its stake in Kkr & Co Inc.