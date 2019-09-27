Tci Wealth Advisors Raised Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $542,241 as Market Value Rose; Hahn Capital Management Holding in Equinix (EQIX) Has Trimmed by $4.01 Billion as Market Valuation Rose

Hahn Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Equinix Inc. (EQIX) by 11.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hahn Capital Management Llc sold 7,958 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 58,403 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $29.45 billion, down from 66,361 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hahn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $6.35 during the last trading session, reaching $576.67. About 104,185 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Tci Wealth Advisors Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 9.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc bought 4,077 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 47,742 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.40 million, up from 43,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $138.66. About 7.83M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY GAMING REVENUE INCREASED 18% (UP 16% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY) DRIVEN BY XBOX SOFTWARE; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SURFACE REVENUE INCREASED 32% (UP 27% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY); 26/04/2018 – MSFT: COMMERCIAL CLOUD SERVICE GROSS MARGIN TO IMPROVE IN FY19; 30/04/2018 – Partnership with Microsoft will bring computer science to four El Paso schools; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft announces quarterly dividend; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Build highlights new opportunity for developers, at the edge and in the cloud; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS CRYPTOCURRENCIES WILL COME TO BAD ENDS; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft projects a future of A.I.-powered drones at its annual developer conference; 11/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Microsoft delays planned April 10 release of next major Windows 10 update, called Version 1803, after findin; 29/05/2018 – Ziften Enters Netherlands with Microsoft Azure-Powered Endpoint Security Solution; Partners with Microsoft Windows Defender ATP Reseller lnSpark

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.55, from 1.83 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 29 investors sold EQIX shares while 182 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 80.69 million shares or 2.21% more from 78.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Cipher Cap Limited Partnership has 0.07% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). 21,008 were accumulated by Badgley Phelps & Bell. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corp reported 19,793 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Citadel Advsr Lc invested in 0.09% or 389,360 shares. Alps Incorporated invested in 0.02% or 5,686 shares. Royal London Asset Limited accumulated 32,390 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Hldgs Limited stated it has 0.32% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Tudor Corporation Et Al has invested 0.13% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Putnam Investments Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 12,541 shares. Amer Century owns 1.05 million shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 68,665 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested 0.15% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Company holds 542 shares. Fjarde Ap holds 0.11% or 16,735 shares. Wesbanco Fincl Bank Inc, a West Virginia-based fund reported 680 shares.

Hahn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $760.85 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 227,248 shares to 653,232 shares, valued at $30.55B in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Tci Wealth Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.53B and $222.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (DVY) by 5,633 shares to 20,797 shares, valued at $2.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 6,184 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,785 shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clark Estates Inc Ny stated it has 120,755 shares. Echo Street Capital Limited Company holds 1.29% or 546,319 shares. Gulf Retail Bank (Uk) invested in 3.86% or 1.73M shares. Bender Robert Associate holds 0.14% or 2,037 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested 3.08% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Culbertson A N And has 117,413 shares. Roosevelt Inv Group owns 4.66% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 297,089 shares. Bouchey Group Inc has 0.24% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Jackson Square Llc owns 10.20M shares or 7.08% of their US portfolio. Palouse Mgmt Inc, a Washington-based fund reported 42,336 shares. Alphaone Invest Limited Liability holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 380 shares. Flippin Bruce Porter has 74,936 shares for 1.76% of their portfolio. Bahl & Gaynor has invested 4.39% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Natl Bank Of The West holds 148,716 shares or 2.34% of its portfolio. Greatmark Inv Prtnrs has invested 5.59% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

