Tci Wealth Advisors Position in Brown Forman (BF.B) Has Trimmed by $1.44 Million; As Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) Market Value Declined, Hg Vora Capital Management Cut by $10.00 Million Its Position

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) by 12.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc sold 1.00 million shares as the company’s stock declined 7.87% . The hedge fund held 6.75M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.80M, down from 7.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Diamondrock Hospitality Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $10.26. About 6.42 million shares traded or 248.60% up from the average. DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) has declined 14.08% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DRH News: 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY BOOSTS YR FORECAST; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q AFFO/SHR 17C; 03/05/2018 – DRH SEES FY AFFO/SHR $1.01 TO $1.05, EST. $1; 12/03/2018 – Diamondrock Announces Promotion of Briony Quinn to Senior Vice President and Treasurer; 12/03/2018 DiamondRock Names Jay Johnson New Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – QTRLY REVPAR WAS $157.38, A 1.8% INCREASE FROM COMPARABLE PERIOD OF 2017; 12/03/2018 – DIAMONDROCK NAMES JAY JOHNSON NEW EVP & CFO; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED FFO PER SHARE IN THE RANGE OF $1.01 PER SHARE TO $1.05 PER SHARE; 19/03/2018 – DiamondRock Announces First Quarter Dividend Of $0.125 Per Share

Tci Wealth Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Brown Forman Corp (BF.B) by 99.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc sold 27,191 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 244 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13,000, down from 27,435 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Brown Forman Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $63.04. About 1.60M shares traded or 13.72% up from the average. Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) has risen 3.94% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BF.B News: 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Sales Beat Expectations As American Whiskey Continues Rapid Growth — MarketWatch; 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Affirms FY18 Underlying Outlook for Net Sales Growth of 6%-7%; 22/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Announces $600 M Debt Offering; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN CORP – QTRLY EPS NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY $0.05 DUE TO TAX REFORM; 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman 3Q EPS 39c; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN – “EXPECT ONGOING BENEFIT TO EARNINGS & CASH FLOW IN FUTURE YEARS DUE TO TAX REFORM”; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN – IN FISCAL 2019, ANTICIPATES IMMEDIATE ANNUALIZED ONGOING CASH TAX SAVINGS WILL BE IN $65 MLN TO $75 MLN RANGE; 16/05/2018 – Brown-Forman Names Thomas Hinrichs as President of International Division; 30/05/2018 – Brown-Forman CEO to retire at year’s end; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN – 2018 DILUTED EPS OUTLOOK INCLUDES $0.03 OF EXPENSE FROM TAX REFORM, $0.10 OF EXPENSE FROM ESTABLISHMENT OF FOUNDATION, AMONG OTHER

Analysts await DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.26 EPS, down 3.70% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.27 per share. DRH’s profit will be $52.05 million for 9.87 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by DiamondRock Hospitality Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.75% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.30, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 11 investors sold DRH shares while 67 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 202.19 million shares or 2.63% less from 207.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cna has invested 0.07% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Waterfront Cap Prtnrs Lc invested in 723,820 shares or 1.23% of the stock. Redmond Asset owns 138,004 shares for 0.61% of their portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Profund Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% or 32,341 shares. 2.27 million are owned by Schroder Invest Management Grp. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) for 3.28 million shares. Mutual Of America Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation owns 97 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 582,641 shares. Next Group reported 0% stake. Employees Retirement System Of Texas reported 95,000 shares. Eii Capital Mngmt accumulated 0.5% or 90,775 shares. Swiss Savings Bank owns 374,800 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada invested in 0.01% or 1.25 million shares.