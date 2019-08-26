Tci Wealth Advisors Position in Amazon Com (Call) (AMZN) Decreased by $712,000; Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) Holding Maintained by Weiss Asset Management Lp

Tci Wealth Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Call) (AMZN) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc sold 400 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $356,000, down from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $865.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $55.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1749.62. About 4.81M shares traded or 32.73% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 01/05/2018 – `Amazon Effect’ May Push Vancouver Housing Prices Even Higher; 07/05/2018 – Transgender show ‘Transparent’ to end after one more season; 14/05/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Seattle City Council approves tax on large businesses such as Amazon and Starbucks to fight; 27/05/2018 – 50 books that inspire Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and other tech titans; 30/04/2018 – In Age of Amazon, a Warehouse Powerhouse Is Getting Even Bigger; 16/04/2018 – In a tweet on Monday, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos praised the reporting team at the Washington Post for their Pulitzer Prize win; 24/05/2018 – memeorandum: EXCLUSIVE: MPs demand police investigation after Amazon is found selling jihadi recruitment material … (Jake; 06/04/2018 – Trump attacked Amazon over taxes – but his own online store reportedly collects sales tax from only 2 states; 01/05/2018 – SABRE REPORTS STRATEGIC RELATIONSHIP WITH AMAZON WEB SERVICES; 28/03/2018 – Amazon will be getting into the health-care business

Weiss Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt (KYN) by 606.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Asset Management Lp bought 107,669 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 125,415 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.01 million, up from 17,746 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Kayne Andersn Mlp Mids Invt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $13.91. About 416,710 shares traded. Kayne Anderson MLP/Midstream Investment Company (NYSE:KYN) has 0.00% since August 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Tci Wealth Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.53 billion and $227.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 933 shares to 1,833 shares, valued at $2.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 69.76 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $1.02 million activity. On Thursday, June 20 the insider THACKER WILLIAM L bought $80,515.

Weiss Asset Management Lp, which manages about $1.80 billion and $1.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trident Acquisitions Corp by 1.08 million shares to 1.05 million shares, valued at $10.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Tr Invt Grade Muns (VGM) by 42,797 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,300 shares, and cut its stake in Nuveen Quality Muncp Income (NAD).

