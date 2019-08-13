Tci Wealth Advisors Position In Amazon Com (AMZN) Was Raised; Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Matrix Capital Management Company LP Upped Stake by $33.82 Million

Tci Wealth Advisors Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 566.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc bought 3,397 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 3,997 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.12 million, up from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $897.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $28.61 during the last trading session, reaching $1813.53. About 1.95 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/05/2018 – Seller Labs Joins The Amazon Marketplace Developer Council; 23/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Graffiti removals spiked near HQ2 sites ahead of Amazon visit this week; 18/04/2018 – AMAZON PUBLISHES LETTER TO HOLDERS; 20/03/2018 – Amazon Poised to Pass Alphabet as Second-Largest U.S. Company; 12/04/2018 – Top Tech News: Exclusive: Amazon Now Has More than 70 Private-Label Brands; 17/04/2018 – AMZN: Amazon, Azul in talks for shipping in Brazil, Reuters repo; 12/04/2018 – Jeffrey Dastin: Exclusive: @Walmart close to buying majority of India’s @Flipkart; 30/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Bill Gates is glad Amazon is getting into health care – but cautions it’s complicated; 04/04/2018 – Amazon Japan seeks to turn fee hike into a lure for loyalty program; 14/05/2018 – Amazon has added $7 billion in gross profit in the first quarter, which is more than the growth expected from the top five retailers combined, Morgan Stanley wrote in a note Monday

Matrix Capital Management Company Lp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 26.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matrix Capital Management Company Lp bought 19,000 shares as the company's stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 90,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.27M, up from 71,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company Lp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $897.07B market cap company.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Somerset Gru Ltd Com holds 3.16% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 2,118 shares. Barton Management invested in 46,416 shares. British Columbia Investment Mgmt holds 106,843 shares. Valicenti Advisory Services has 9,576 shares for 8.15% of their portfolio. Maverick Capital owns 0.22% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 9,510 shares. Trexquant Invest Limited Partnership stated it has 5,776 shares or 0.73% of all its holdings. Palladium Ptnrs has 700 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt has 2,724 shares. Numerixs Invest Technologies holds 1.23% or 5,166 shares. Inr Advisory Service Ltd Llc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 8 shares. Iron Ltd Com has 0.84% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 749 shares. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs invested in 21,644 shares. Riverhead Cap Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 8,689 shares. 21,402 are held by Bradley Foster & Sargent Incorporated Ct. Albion Finance Grp Incorporated Ut holds 11,809 shares or 2.85% of its portfolio.

