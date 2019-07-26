Tci Wealth Advisors Lifted Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding by $6.05 Million; Extended Stay America (STAY) Holder Southernsun Asset Management Lowered Holding by $492,541

Southernsun Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Extended Stay America Inc. (STAY) by 0.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc sold 28,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.43 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $79.45 million, down from 4.45 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Extended Stay America Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $16.39. About 750,603 shares traded. Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) has declined 11.89% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.32% the S&P500. Some Historical STAY News: 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Extended Stay America ‘BB-‘ Rtg Otlk To Positive; 27/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY AMERICA NAMES BRIAN T. NICHOLSON AS CFO; 23/04/2018 – DJ EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC UNIT, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STAY); 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY 1Q REV. $297.8M, EST. $292.4M; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY 1Q COMP HOTEL REVPAR +3.7%; 07/03/2018 FocusPoint announces direct investment private placement on acquisition of twenty-five (25) Extended Stay America (“ESA”) hotel; 08/03/2018 – S&P REVISES EXTENDED STAY AMERICA INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 16/05/2018 – Extended Stay America Appoints Christopher N. Dekle as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY AMERICA 1Q DISTRIBUTION 22C/SHR, WAS 21C,EST. 23C; 18/05/2018 – R&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – REIT AGREES TO ACQUIRE PORTFOLIO OF FIVE ECONOMY EXTENDED-STAY HOTELS LOCATED IN U.S., COMPRISING 656 ROOMS

Tci Wealth Advisors Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 566.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc bought 3,397 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,997 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.12 million, up from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $971.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $26.99 during the last trading session, reaching $1973.82. About 4.14M shares traded or 6.28% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 06/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon; 28/03/2018 – CNET: Surprise! Trump doesn’t like Amazon; 14/03/2018 – Digital Benchmarking Firm L2 Inc Releases its 1st Ever Grocery Ranking Highlighting Amazon, Walmart, and H-E-B as Industry Leaders; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy online growth slows, overshadowing strong earnings; 12/03/2018 – Hugh Son: Scoop: #amazon accelerates push to sell everything from paper to factory parts to small businesses with plans for; 03/04/2018 – Amazon finishes higher despite Trump’s new threat on shipping rates; 13/03/2018 – CPSC: AMAZON CITES FIRE AND CHEMICAL BURN HAZARDS; 27/04/2018 – Amazon reported a huge earnings beat on Thursday, with strong growth from AWS and advertising; 15/03/2018 – Once Amazon moves into Vietnam, it will compete with a million people selling goods through Facebook; 15/04/2018 – Partner Communications Enters Collaboration Agreement With Amazon Prime Video in Israel

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Southernsun Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.32 billion and $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 33,537 shares to 59,229 shares, valued at $8.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dycom Industries Inc (NYSE:DY) by 404,316 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.73M shares, and has risen its stake in Stepan Co (NYSE:SCL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold STAY shares while 73 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 173.11 million shares or 0.90% more from 171.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

