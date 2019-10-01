Tci Wealth Advisors Increases Holding in Microsoft (MSFT); Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) Holder Heronetta Management LP Has Lowered Holding

Heronetta Management Lp decreased its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (EPD) by 3.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heronetta Management Lp sold 28,266 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The institutional investor held 860,080 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.83 million, down from 888,346 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heronetta Management Lp who had been investing in Enterprise Prods Partners L for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $28.61. About 265,440 shares traded. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) has risen 3.47% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.47% the S&P500.

Tci Wealth Advisors Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 9.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc bought 4,077 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 47,742 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.40M, up from 43,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $138.87. About 4.18M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/05/2018 – MUNGER SAYS INVESTORS SHOULD BE PAYING MORE ATTENTION TO CHINA; SAYS SOME RESIST BECAUSE IT SEEMS TOO DIFFICULT OR TOO FAR AWAY; 19/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS GLOBAL VSTS CI/CD OUTAGE LASTED FOR 4 HRS; 22/03/2018 – Databricks Delivers Microsoft Azure Databricks Addressing Customer Demand; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer says he has sold all his Twitter shares; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 13/04/2018 – MICROSOFT, IBM, DELL, HPE ARE SAID TO BE INVOLVED IN INITIATIVE; 07/05/2018 – The Verge: Exclusive: The future of Microsoft with Satya Nadella; 09/04/2018 – Tech group urges U.S. to recruit allies to take on China, not tariffs; 26/04/2018 – Cloud services keep driving revenue growth for Microsoft; 02/05/2018 – DELL, MICROSOFT PARTNER TO OFFER IOT SOLUTIONS FOR BUSINESSES

Analysts await Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.53 earnings per share, up 3.92% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.51 per share. EPD’s profit will be $1.16B for 13.50 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual earnings per share reported by Enterprise Products Partners L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.64% negative EPS growth.

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $150,000 activity.

Tci Wealth Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.53 billion and $222.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 5,039 shares to 6,958 shares, valued at $1.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 6,184 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,785 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (DVY).