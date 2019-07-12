Tci Wealth Advisors Increased Amazon Com (AMZN) Holding; Microsoft (MSFT) Market Valuation Rose While Wealth Architects Cut by $309,114 Its Stake

Wealth Architects Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 16.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Architects Llc sold 2,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,408 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58 million, down from 16,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Architects Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $138.4. About 22.33M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 04/04/2018 – Technology CEOs including Apple’s Tim Cook and Microsoft’s Satya Nadella sent out messages of support; 30/04/2018 – MICROSOFT CHAIRMAN, JOHN W. THOMPSON, JOINS LIGHTSPEED AS; 31/05/2018 – Ciena Announces Intent to Acquire Packet Design; 17/04/2018 – Anomali Partners with Visa to Offer Global Payment Breach Intelligence; 25/04/2018 – lnGenius Releases New Integration for Microsoft Dynamics 365 at Genesys CX18; 20/03/2018 – SYNNEX Corporation Adds Microsoft Azure IoT Solutions to Offerings; 05/03/2018 – STATS SAYS EXTENDS MULTI-YEAR AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE SPORTS DATA INFORMATION FOR MICROSOFT; 26/03/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 27/04/2018 – It’s been 43 years since Bill Gates dropped out of Harvard University to co-found Microsoft; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS DOUBLE-DIGIT GROWTH IN PRODUCTIVITY IN FY19

Tci Wealth Advisors Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 566.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc bought 3,397 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,997 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.12 million, up from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $999.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $16.34 during the last trading session, reaching $2001.07. About 4.32M shares traded or 7.56% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 04/04/2018 – The launch follows a string of security issues involving Amazon’s cloud; 24/05/2018 – AMZN DEVICE MISTOOK BACKGROUND CHAT AS ‘SEND MESSAGE’ COMMAND; 18/04/2018 – AMAZON – AMAZON MUSIC UNLIMITED MEMBERSHIP HAS MORE THAN DOUBLED OVER THE PAST SIX MONTHS; 23/04/2018 – InsideEVs: Shouldn’t Amazon Be Placing A Tesla Semi Order?; 26/04/2018 – Amazon doesn’t break out advertising sales but loops it under the “other” category, which grew 139 percent year-over-year; 05/04/2018 – Could Trump’s Amazon-Bashing Give HQ2 Finalists Second Thoughts? Hardly. — Barron’s Blog; 19/03/2018 – MEDIA-Airbus weighs new A330 cargo model, spurred by Amazon – Bloomberg; 24/05/2018 – Amazon reportedly confirmed the incident, saying it’s an “extremely rare occurrence.” The company did not respond to requests for comment from CNBC; 19/03/2018 – Indiewire: Amazon Is Spending as Much as $500 Million on Its `Lord of the Rings’ Series – Report; 15/03/2018 – Fired Walmart Exec Alleges Online Fraud Stemming From Amazon Rivalry

Wealth Architects Llc, which manages about $529.39 million and $320.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 12,785 shares to 153,387 shares, valued at $16.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 10,929 shares in the quarter, for a total of 404,270 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 7.08% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.13 per share. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.14% EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $28.35 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 17,670 are owned by Tributary Cap Mngmt Llc. Putnam Invs Ltd Co owns 4.55% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 16.55M shares. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Ltd Liability Partnership Ma owns 245,726 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins Com stated it has 31,770 shares or 0.48% of all its holdings. 29,499 were accumulated by Fishman Jay A Mi. Quinn Opportunity Ltd Llc reported 0.03% stake. First Heartland Consultants owns 15,412 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt reported 196,645 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Jane Street Grp Limited Com stated it has 0.26% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mngmt Corp invested in 1.2% or 1.08M shares. Utd Automobile Association stated it has 8.57 million shares. North Star Inv Management Corp, a Illinois-based fund reported 128,669 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc reported 8,051 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. Lawson Kroeker Mgmt Inc Ne owns 112,476 shares. Carret Asset Limited Com holds 3.1% or 160,918 shares in its portfolio.