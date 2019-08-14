Tci Wealth Advisors Holding in Amazon Com (Call) (AMZN) Has Decreased as Valuation Declined; Gildan Activewear (GIL) Market Value Rose While Marathon Partners Equity Management Has Increased Its Stake

Tci Wealth Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Call) (AMZN) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc sold 400 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $356,000, down from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $873.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.18% or $58.05 during the last trading session, reaching $1766.29. About 2.20M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/05/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has chosen Amazon Web Services as its “preferred” public cloud provider; 11/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos on AI: Autonomous weapons are ‘genuinely scary,’ robots won’t put us all out of work; 24/04/2018 – Alibaba is better at fighting fakes than Amazon, says CEO of Swatch; 25/03/2018 – As Amazon Steps Up Tax Collections, Some Cities Are Left Out; 19/04/2018 – CNNMoney: Exclusive: Ads from over 300 companies and organizations – from Adidas to Amazon – ran on YouTube channels; 27/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos says Blue Origin’s next rocket test flight will be livestreamed Sunday morning; 27/03/2018 – Manager Mark Oelschlager insists on keeping a diversified portfolio, with two of the fund’s major holdings including Charles Schwab and Amazon; 04/04/2018 – Amazon: Cox Automotive Moving Infrastructure to AWS; 25/04/2018 – Amazon targets kids with a version of Alexa that rewards politeness and a candy-colored Echo; 17/04/2018 – KBS – UNIT AUTHORIZED Sl TENG E-COMMERCE TO OPEN, OPERATE AND MAINTAIN ONLINE STORES THROUGH AMAZON, ALIBABA EXPRESS TO SELL UNIT’S PRODUCTS

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc increased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) by 165.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc bought 240,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.46% . The hedge fund held 385,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.85M, up from 145,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc who had been investing in Gildan Activewear Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.16% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $35.78. About 174,673 shares traded. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 55.06% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.06% the S&P500. Some Historical GIL News: 29/03/2018 – Gildan Activewear Nominates Four New Directors to Board; 23/03/2018 Gildan Activewear Establishes Automatic Share Purchase Plan; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR CONTINUES TO ASSUME ~4% 2018 INCOME TAX RATE; 12/04/2018 – WSOCTV: #BREAKING: Several fire departments on scene of a working structure fire reported at the Gildan Yarn plant in Salis…; 03/05/2018 – GILDAN TO OPEN AMERICAN APPAREL STORE IN LOS ANGELES; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear 1Q EPS 31c; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN TO MANUFACTURE SELECTIVELY FOR RETAILERS’ PRIVATE LABELS; 23/04/2018 – Gildan Activewear Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 35C; 02/05/2018 – Socks Woes Hit Gildan as Retailers Shift to Private-Label Brands

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 70.43 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Tci Wealth Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.53B and $227.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 73,488 shares to 82,288 shares, valued at $15.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 11,300 are owned by Selz Ltd Limited Liability Company. Cypress Funds holds 9.46% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 33,500 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability accumulated 1.07% or 73,823 shares. Wallington Asset Management Limited Company holds 4,656 shares or 2.17% of its portfolio. Cognios Cap Limited owns 1.49% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 2,375 shares. Bbva Compass Bank & Trust Inc has 18,836 shares for 2.11% of their portfolio. Prudential Public Limited Co accumulated 182,683 shares or 1.12% of the stock. 824 are held by Grassi. Logan Capital Mgmt Incorporated holds 3.72% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 33,983 shares. Hudock Grp Ltd Liability Com owns 241 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Horizon Inv Llc reported 211 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 2.14% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 1.11M shares. Boothbay Fund Ltd Co owns 3,219 shares. Graybill Bartz And Associates Limited has invested 0.17% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hamel, New Jersey-based fund reported 278 shares.

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc, which manages about $276.74 million and $226.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 57,500 shares to 220,000 shares, valued at $9.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.