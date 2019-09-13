Tci Wealth Advisors Has Upped Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) by $542,241 as Stock Rose; Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Share Value Rose While Norinchukin Bank The Has Upped Position

Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norinchukin Bank The bought 14,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 115,547 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.45 million, up from 101,098 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norinchukin Bank The who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $38.6. About 7.05 million shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500.

Tci Wealth Advisors Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 9.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc bought 4,077 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 47,742 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.40M, up from 43,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $137.32. About 16.55 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – Merck Announces First Phase Three Studies for PCV-15 (V114) Its Investigational Pneumococcal Disease Vaccine; 19/03/2018 – MSFT: IMPROVED MULTI-MEMBER BLOCKCHAIN NETWORKS NOW ON AZURE; 24/04/2018 – Simulations Plus Announces Employee Bonuses; 04/05/2018 – Insight Public Sector wins $653 mln U.S. defense contract -Pentagon; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS TRANSFORMATIVE AGREEMENT WORTH “POTENTIALLY HUNDREDS OF MILLIONS OF DOLLARS” OVER SIX YEARS; 31/03/2018 – JUSTICE DEPARTMENT ASKS HIGH COURT TO DROP MICROSOFT EMAIL CASE; 26/04/2018 – The Joint Corp. to Host Conference Call on Thursday, May 10, to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Results; 20/03/2018 – Wiwynn® Debuts High Density NVMe JBOF with lntel® SSD “Ruler” Form Factor Based on Microsoft’s Project Olympus; 21/05/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Azure Cloud Wins Intelligence Agency Deal; 04/04/2018 – Technology CEOs including Apple’s Tim Cook and Microsoft’s Satya Nadella sent out messages of support

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Deroy Devereaux Private Inv Counsel Inc holds 6,332 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc Ca invested in 78,507 shares or 3.99% of the stock. Redwood Invs Lc holds 2.01% or 203,437 shares. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc has invested 0.97% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Lodestar Investment Counsel Limited Il invested in 5.26% or 382,351 shares. The Rhode Island-based Coastline Trust has invested 1.37% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Boyer & Corporon Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 2.13% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Cullinan Associates owns 262,526 shares. Fort Limited Partnership holds 22,082 shares. Neville Rodie Shaw Inc has invested 2.97% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Prescott Grp Limited Liability Company accumulated 6,000 shares. Moreover, Foster And Motley Inc has 2.8% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Graham Cap Management Ltd Partnership owns 265,000 shares. Stack Management Inc has 7.59% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Planning Alternatives Ltd Adv has 0.2% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 8,326 shares.

Tci Wealth Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.53B and $222.01 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 5,039 shares to 6,958 shares, valued at $1.18M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 6,402 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,524 shares, and cut its stake in Brown Forman Corp (NYSE:BF.B).

Investors sentiment increased to 3.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 1.78, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 37 investors sold NEM shares while 85 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 159.14% more from 484.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jnba Advsrs reported 32 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Raymond James And Associates has 0.01% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 230,901 shares. Oxbow Limited Liability Corp holds 89,947 shares. Amalgamated Natl Bank has invested 0.11% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Cannell Peter B & has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Bessemer Group reported 466,243 shares. Farmers Merchants Investments holds 0% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) or 360 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability owns 150,964 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa reported 68,536 shares. Hanson Mcclain invested in 0% or 25 shares. Edge Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Tocqueville Asset LP invested in 0.5% or 1.01M shares. Netherlands-based Shell Asset Management has invested 0.45% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). 500 are held by Endurance Wealth Management. Cornerstone accumulated 0.01% or 1,610 shares.

Norinchukin Bank The, which manages about $6.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Oneok Incnew (NYSE:OKE) by 19,933 shares to 58,189 shares, valued at $4.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ihs Markit Ltd by 17,739 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,245 shares, and cut its stake in Americanintl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG).

