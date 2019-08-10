Tci Wealth Advisors Has Lowered Its Stake in Amazon Com (Call) (AMZN) as Market Value Declined; Greenwich Wealth Management Decreased Its Rent A Ctr New (RCII) Stake by $668,100

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Rent A Ctr Inc New (RCII) by 46.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc sold 33,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.37% . The institutional investor held 38,057 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $794,000, down from 71,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Rent A Ctr Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $26.48. About 1.04 million shares traded or 4.56% up from the average. Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) has risen 83.63% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 83.63% the S&P500. Some Historical RCII News: 25/05/2018 – Engaged Capital: In Light of Rent-A-Center Review of Alternatives, Engaged Waived Right to Nominate Carol McFate to Board; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER: RECEIVED PROPOSALS FROM BIDDERS TO ACQUIRE CO; 07/03/2018 – Rent-A-Center to Reduce Headcount by About 250 Positions; 07/03/2018 Rent-A-Center Provides Business Updates; 05/04/2018 – Ronald D. Orol: Sources tell @TheDealNewsroom’s @rorol that Cerberus is among the companies bidding for $RCII; 03/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Rent-A-Center Provides 1Q 2018 Business Updates; 14/05/2018 – Alta Fundamental Advisers Buys New 1% Position in Rent-A-Center; 25/05/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL – RENT A CENTER, ENGAGED GROUP DETERMINED IN BEST INTERESTS TO DEFER CAROL MCFATE’S CANDIDACY AS DIRECTOR DURING 2018 ELECTION CYCLE; 07/03/2018 – RENT-A-CENTER INC – REDUCING CORPORATE HEADCOUNT BY APPROXIMATELY 250 POSITIONS

Tci Wealth Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Call) (AMZN) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc sold 400 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $356,000, down from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $913.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $25.31 during the last trading session, reaching $1807.58. About 2.88M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 06/03/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – SERVICE FIRST LAUNCHED LAST MONTH WITH PLANS FOR CONTINUED EXPANSION ACROSS U.S. THROUGHOUT 2018; 21/03/2018 – NYSE REVIEWS POTENTIALLY ERRONEOUS EXECUTIONS IN AMAZON OPTIONS; 24/04/2018 – Amazon’s newest delivery option for Prime members: inside their car At launch, customers will need to have a later-model vehicle from select carmakers like Volvo and GMC; 27/03/2018 – BAHRAIN’S BATELCO SAYS SELECTED BY INFORMATION AND EGOVERNMENT AUTHORITY TO HELP IMPLEMENT MIGRATION OF NUMBER OF MINISTRY PLATFORMS TO AMAZON WEB SERVICES; 06/03/2018 – Walmart now makes and sells meal kits in stores, taking on competitors like Blue Apron and Amazon. Via @verge:; 30/05/2018 – The Future of Amazon’s Board (Video); 15/05/2018 – The Information: To Bypass UPS, Amazon Mimics Uber Tactics; 19/04/2018 – Bezos and Amazon, having already destroyed so much, may finally kill off Powerpoint; 03/04/2018 – A year later, the attack on Amazon coupled with the tense trade relationship with China has many of us asking, “Is this any way to grow the economy?”; 02/04/2018 – Amazon expects to compromise with its final choice, one person familiar told the Journal, saying the company believes “there is no American city that can provide for all their needs.”

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.17B for 72.07 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Psagot Invest House holds 2,545 shares. 390 were reported by Chartist Ca. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac invested in 6.05% or 15,216 shares. Colony Gp Ltd Llc holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,197 shares. King Wealth owns 4,969 shares or 2.77% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Wills Group Incorporated Inc has 1.87% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,547 shares. Stonebridge Cap Advsr Ltd Liability accumulated 3,530 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Ser invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Ctc Limited Liability accumulated 221,203 shares. Sta Wealth Mgmt Ltd Co reported 6.02% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Atika Cap Ltd Liability Company owns 5,295 shares or 1.92% of their US portfolio. Axa has invested 2.15% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Tiger Eye Cap Limited Co reported 9,103 shares or 3.94% of all its holdings. Neumann Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.44% or 384 shares. Novare Capital Mgmt Lc holds 1% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 3,595 shares.

Tci Wealth Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.53B and $227.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 933 shares to 1,833 shares, valued at $2.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.