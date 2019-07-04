Tci Wealth Advisors Has Lifted Its Amazon Com (AMZN) Position; Genesee & Wyo (GWR) Shareholder Goodnow Investment Group Lowered Its Position by $1.07 Million

Goodnow Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Genesee & Wyo Inc (GWR) by 2.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodnow Investment Group Llc sold 12,341 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.98% with the market. The hedge fund held 544,276 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.43M, down from 556,617 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodnow Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Genesee & Wyo Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $109.53. About 1.02 million shares traded or 56.62% up from the average. Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) has risen 11.96% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.53% the S&P500. Some Historical GWR News: 20/04/2018 – CALVERT RESEARCH & MANAGEMENT “URGE” SHAREHOLDERS OF GENESEE & WYOMING TO VOTE FOR THE ESTABLISHMENT OF GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS GOALS – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 Genesee & Wyoming Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming 1Q EPS $1.19; 12/03/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Volume Jumps More Than Seven Times Average; 03/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING- RICHARD ALLERT AND HANS MICHAEL NORKUS HAVE INFORMED BOARD THEY WILL NOT STAND FOR RE-ELECTION AT END OF THEIR TERMS IN MAY 2018; 01/05/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Plans to Incur $55M in Costs Related to Improving U.K. Rail, Terminal and Road Operations; 03/04/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Names Bruce Carter and Cynthia Hostetler to Board; 03/04/2018 – GENESEE & WYOMING INC GWR.N – APPOINTS BRUCE CARTER AND CYNTHIA HOSTETLER TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Genesee & Wyoming Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWR); 13/03/2018 – Genesee & Wyoming Reports Traffic for February 2018

Tci Wealth Advisors Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 566.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc bought 3,397 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,997 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.12M, up from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $960.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $4.69 during the last trading session, reaching $1939. About 1.69 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 23/05/2018 – Kroger Beefs Up Amazon Response With $200 Million Meal-Kit Deal; 28/03/2018 – Amazon fell as much as 7.4 percent after Axios reported that President Donald Trump was “obsessed” with the company; 27/03/2018 – SAINSBURY CEO: CO. TO IMPROVE EFFICIENCY TO COMPETE WITH AMAZON; 02/05/2018 – Amazon Pauses Seattle Expansion as City Debates New Taxes; 19/03/2018 – In Age of E-Commerce, John Lewis Aims to Be the Anti-Amazon; 17/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Trump plans drug pricing speech next week; Amazon shelves plan to sell drugs to hospitals; 26/04/2018 – Amazon’s quarterly advertising sales surpassed $2 billion for the first time in the first quarter; 19/03/2018 – SINGAPORE — Only a week after U.S. e-commerce group Amazon.com revealed its intention to enter the Vietnamese market, Alibaba Group Holding has made a countermove to secure its own growth path in Southeast Asia’s burgeoning e-commerce industry; 07/03/2018 – Blockchain Technology Disrupting a Rapidly Growing Listing of Industries and Human Capital Services; 20/04/2018 – President Trump has repeatedly slammed Amazon, attacking the tech giant five times in one week over its business practices

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort Washington Invest Advsrs Inc Oh reported 161,985 shares stake. Lowe Brockenbrough Company reported 7,909 shares stake. Asset Management holds 2.45% or 27,003 shares in its portfolio. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Limited stated it has 16,354 shares or 2.46% of all its holdings. Johnson Invest Counsel has invested 0.39% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). South Dakota Investment Council owns 27,480 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 640,658 shares. America First Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Company invested in 25 shares. Greenbrier Cap Mngmt Llc has 11.07% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 35,000 shares. Burney has 0.11% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 970 shares. Hm Cap Limited Liability owns 1,227 shares for 1.61% of their portfolio. 9,286 are held by Everence. Welch Grp Ltd invested in 0.1% or 515 shares. Stonebridge Advsr Lc holds 3,530 shares. Eagle Capital Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 908,167 shares or 6.13% of the stock.

Analysts await Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $1.07 EPS, up 13.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.94 per share. GWR’s profit will be $60.69 million for 25.59 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Genesee & Wyoming Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.18% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold GWR shares while 96 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 47.58 million shares or 7.84% less from 51.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Trust Advsr Lp stated it has 0.02% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Bradley Foster And Sargent Inc Ct reported 14,050 shares stake. Blair William Il reported 31,552 shares. Macquarie Group Limited has invested 0.02% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Key Hldgs (Cayman) has 9,000 shares. Etrade owns 0.03% invested in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) for 10,662 shares. Davenport And Co Lc reported 0.19% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Moreover, Wells Fargo & Mn has 0.01% invested in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR) for 479,175 shares. First Manhattan Com holds 0% or 3,011 shares. Natixis Limited Partnership accumulated 0.04% or 50,514 shares. Amalgamated Retail Bank reported 12,199 shares stake. Envestnet Asset Management has 0.01% invested in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR). Ajo Lp invested in 28,022 shares. 5,110 were reported by Tower Bridge Advsr. Manufacturers Life Insurance The has invested 0.01% in Genesee & Wyoming Inc. (NYSE:GWR).