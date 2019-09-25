Tci Wealth Advisors Has Lifted By $16.99 Million Its Apple (AAPL) Stake; Ciena (CIEN) Has 0.86 Sentiment

Tci Wealth Advisors Inc increased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 1149.68% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc acquired 86,226 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Tci Wealth Advisors Inc holds 93,726 shares with $18.55 million value, up from 7,500 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $983.74 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.48% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $217.68. About 31.43M shares traded or 18.02% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 03/05/2018 – GOOGLE SAYS ADVANCED PROTECTION NOW SUPPORTS APPLE’S NATIVE APPLICATIONS ON IOS DEVICES, INCLUDING APPLE MAIL, CALENDAR, AND CONTACTS – BLOG; 30/04/2018 – Tsinghua Unigroup’s Yangtze Memory seeks to partner with Taiwan companies Phison, SPIL, ChipMOS to win Apple orders, sources say; 22/05/2018 – HEARING DATE SET IN PARKERVISION’S PATENT INFRINGEMENT CASE AGAINST QUALCOMM AND APPLE; 04/04/2018 – Apple Hires Google Executive to Catch Rivals in AI Race; 24/04/2018 – BYBON GROUP 300736.SZ SAYS UNIT SIGNS AGREEMENT TO PROVIDE AFTER-SALE SERVICES TO APPLE’S AAPL.O PRODUCTS IN CHINA; 21/05/2018 – Buffett Bailed Out By Apple as Coke and Wells Lose: Markets Live; 02/04/2018 – Apple Leisure Group and The Mark Travel Corporation to Join Forces; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s gargantuan net income has piled up over the years; 01/05/2018 – Apple Tops Sales Estimates on Services Growth, IPhone Stability; 18/05/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-It’s buyback season, yay!

Ciena Corp (CIEN) investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.34, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. The ratio fall, as 148 hedge funds increased and opened new equity positions, while 172 cut down and sold positions in Ciena Corp. The hedge funds in our database reported: 129.42 million shares, down from 139.05 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Ciena Corp in top ten equity positions increased from 3 to 7 for an increase of 4. Sold All: 38 Reduced: 134 Increased: 100 New Position: 48.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Directors Own Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on September 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dow Analyst Moves: AAPL – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Apple: Major Hurdle Cleared – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “iPhone 11 Event Wonâ€™t Be Big for Apple Stock – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Will Apple’s (AAPL) New Devices Boost Flagging iPhone Sales? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1,093 were accumulated by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Lc. Clean Yield Grp Inc invested in 2.65% or 37,061 shares. Kcm Ltd Liability Corp reported 285,685 shares or 3.39% of all its holdings. Oppenheimer Asset Inc holds 0.57% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 130,579 shares. Moreover, Cannell Peter B & Co has 2.11% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 281,372 shares. Godsey Gibb holds 6,628 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life invested in 2.57% or 88,698 shares. Gfs Lc holds 103,038 shares. Moreover, Autus Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has 2.11% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Stephens Ar accumulated 1.18% or 264,190 shares. Boston Advsrs Ltd has invested 2.49% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Weatherly Asset Mngmt Lp has 5.61% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 142,156 shares. The Minnesota-based Wealth Enhancement Advisory Svcs Lc has invested 0.49% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Security National Bank & Trust Of Sioux City Iowa Ia holds 3.26% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 14,009 shares. Jennison Associate Ltd Liability accumulated 2.13% or 10.78M shares.

Tci Wealth Advisors Inc decreased Brown Forman Corp (NYSE:BF.B) stake by 27,191 shares to 244 valued at $13,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP) stake by 5,039 shares and now owns 6,958 shares. Axon Enterprise Inc was reduced too.

Among 24 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Apple has $27000 highest and $140 lowest target. $222.04’s average target is 2.00% above currents $217.68 stock price. Apple had 55 analyst reports since March 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by HSBC on Wednesday, April 10 to “Reduce”. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, June 20. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 20 by Cascend Securities. Daiwa Securities maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Strong Buy” rating by Needham on Wednesday, September 11. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Wednesday, May 1 with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Monday, July 22 with “Overweight” rating. Jefferies maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Tuesday, March 26. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $160 target. Nomura maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) rating on Wednesday, July 31. Nomura has “Neutral” rating and $18500 target.

More notable recent Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ciena +8.6% on beats, Networking strength – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ciena bull recommends buying on pullback – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ciena Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Evercore out bullish on Ciena – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $39.09. About 3.13M shares traded or 8.62% up from the average. Ciena Corporation (CIEN) has risen 78.24% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 03/05/2018 – DekaBank Adds Ciena, Exits Booking, Cuts Deutsche Bank: 13F; 06/03/2018 – Ciena Trading Activity Surges to 13 Times 20 Day Average; 26/04/2018 – CIENA JOB REORGANIZATION PLAN UNRELATED TO AT&T; 12/04/2018 – Ciena Remembers Longtime Board Member Berry Cash; 15/05/2018 – Ciena Upgrades Caucasus Online’s Black Sea Fibre Optic Network; 26/04/2018 – CIENA COMMENTS IN E-MAIL TO BLOOMBERG NEWS; 06/03/2018 – Ciena 1Q Loss $473.4M; 31/05/2018 – Ciena 2Q Rev $730M; 15/05/2018 – GLOBENET IN PACT WITH CIENA FOR LATAM SUBMARINE NETWORK; 31/05/2018 – CIENA 2Q ADJ EPS 23C, EST. 30C

Ion Asset Management Ltd. holds 18.86% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation for 1.80 million shares. Trinity Street Asset Management Llp owns 775,274 shares or 6.2% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sadoff Investment Management Llc has 3.18% invested in the company for 934,440 shares. The Wyoming-based Friess Associates Llc has invested 1.78% in the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1.02 million shares.