Tci Wealth Advisors Has Lifted Apple (AAPL) Holding; Microsoft (MSFT) Share Value Rose While Institute For Wealth Management Has Trimmed Its Stake

Institute For Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Institute For Wealth Management Llc sold 4,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 69,634 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.33 million, down from 74,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Institute For Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $138.12. About 23.84M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 24/04/2018 – Simulations Plus Announces Employee Bonuses; 14/05/2018 – Pax8’s Jennifer Bodell Recognized as 2018 CRN® Women of the Channel and Power 100; 01/05/2018 – Paramount Defenses Releases Gold Finger Mini 6.0 for Microsoft Active Directory to Democratize Cyber Intelligence Worldwide; 06/03/2018 – New York Post: Microsoft co-founder finds long-lost WWII aircraft carrier; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – QTRLY OFFICE COMMERCIAL PRODUCTS AND CLOUD SERVICES REVENUE INCREASED 14%; 05/04/2018 – Dream Jobs Take Flight With Allegiant’s New Careers Website; 23/05/2018 – Oxfam International Selects Aware by Wiretap™ Governance, Compliance Solution for Workplace by Facebook Collaboration Environment; 22/03/2018 – Databricks Delivers Microsoft Azure Databricks Addressing Customer Demand; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft’s top lawyer has some advice for Mark Zuckerberg; 23/05/2018 – TeamViewer Integrates with Microsoft Dynamics 365

Tci Wealth Advisors Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1149.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc bought 86,226 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 93,726 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.55 million, up from 7,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.80% or $6.19 during the last trading session, reaching $227.01. About 32.35 million shares traded or 18.32% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 13/04/2018 – KBRA Publishes CMBS Research: “Slowing Rents Bite the Big Apple”; 20/04/2018 – Captivate: Sources: Apple’s efforts to reduce its dependence on Samsung and line up LG Display as a second supplier for its iP; 29/03/2018 – Apple announced on Thursday that it has expanded its health records product to 40 health systems and 300 hospitals, and it’s opening it up to all iOS users; 04/04/2018 – National Post: Apple working on curved iPhone screens, touchless gesture control; 13/04/2018 – ProactiveInvstrs: Apple tells employees in memo that leaking information risks legal action, Bloomberg reports; 25/04/2018 – MacRumors: Intel to Supply Apple With 70% of LTE Chips Needed for 2018 iPhones; 26/03/2018 – FACTBOX-Companies pull Facebook ads on data privacy concerns; 18/04/2018 – Apple Bank Selects Continuity for Compliance Change Management; 24/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Apple supply chain “taken by surprise”; 27/03/2018 – A new affordable iPad model that supports Apple Pencil and is compatible with all-new versions of Apple’s word processing, spreadsheet and presentation apps will be offered to schools for $299 ($329 for consumers)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Old Second Commercial Bank Of Aurora reported 41,300 shares stake. Fil Ltd has 2.99M shares for 0.89% of their portfolio. Philadelphia Communications has 147,783 shares for 2.58% of their portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Liability holds 686,186 shares or 1.92% of its portfolio. 107,300 were reported by Callahan Ltd Company. Timber Creek Cap Mgmt Limited accumulated 2.15% or 16,839 shares. Money Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 43,760 shares. Harvard Management, Massachusetts-based fund reported 506,683 shares. Klingenstein Fields And Co Ltd Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 26,607 shares. Kelly Lawrence W And Inc Ca invested in 152,503 shares or 5.15% of the stock. Annex Advisory Limited Co owns 1.13% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 40,635 shares. Sanders Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 8.38M shares. First Tru Advsr Limited Partnership reported 0.35% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lord Abbett Lc holds 0.5% or 785,052 shares in its portfolio. Farmers And Merchants has 1.86% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 146,328 shares.

Tci Wealth Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.53 billion and $222.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 6,184 shares to 68,785 shares, valued at $5.27M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 4,389 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,281 shares, and cut its stake in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP).

Institute For Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $311.71 million and $451.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY) by 2,715 shares to 7,659 shares, valued at $913,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 2,944 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,527 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (DVY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Leisure Capital Management accumulated 20,362 shares or 2.4% of the stock. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Ne stated it has 5.03% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Acg Wealth owns 163,032 shares. 615,030 are owned by Carmignac Gestion. Evermay Wealth Management Limited Company has invested 0.6% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Raab And Moskowitz Asset Ltd holds 1.76% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 29,611 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Com holds 0.11% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 29,896 shares. Inv House Limited Liability has 4.61% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 328,790 shares. Roffman Miller Associate Pa stated it has 339,804 shares or 4.89% of all its holdings. Fred Alger Mngmt Incorporated owns 13.72M shares. Guild Investment Mgmt, a California-based fund reported 8,600 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Liability Com reported 142,634 shares. Anchor Capital Limited Liability stated it has 1.21% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Boston Family Office Limited Liability Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 143,889 shares. Insight 2811 has 0.36% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.