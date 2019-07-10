Tci Wealth Advisors Has Decreased Its Stake in Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) by $322,020; Pennsylvania Trust Co Upped Waters (WAT) Stake by $2.27 Million as Share Value Declined

Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in Waters Corp (WAT) by 880.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pennsylvania Trust Co bought 45,335 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.28% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 50,484 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.56M, up from 5,149 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co who had been investing in Waters Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $217.27. About 554,964 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 5.50% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.07% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 16/03/2018 – Rep. Waters: Congresswoman Waters Mourns the Passing of Congresswoman Louise Slaughter; 15/04/2018 – Waters at Conference Call Hosted By Janney Today; 08/05/2018 – Democratic members of Congress including Maxine Waters and Al Green have called for Trump’s impeachment; 18/05/2018 – U.S. District Court for the District of Connecticut Grants Nestlé Waters North America’s Motion to Dismiss Poland Spring Lawsuit; 06/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Statement in Opposition to Bill that Eases Rules for Megabanks and Predatory Lenders; 05/04/2018 – Perrier® Introduces Peach, the Latest Flavor Addition to its Growing Portfolio of Flavored Carbonated Mineral Waters; 24/04/2018 – Waters Corp 1Q Rev $530.7M; 24/04/2018 – WATERS SEES 2018 ADJ. EPS $8.10-$8.30, HAD SEEN $8.00-$8.25; 20/04/2018 – NH Senate: Connors, Rumpf & Gove Hail Signing of Law to Prevent Offshore Drilling in State Waters; 26/04/2018 – DoJ OH Southern: Defendants Apprehended in International Waters Plead Guilty to Intent to Distribute 720 Kilos of Cocaine

Tci Wealth Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 89.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc sold 1,789 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 211 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38,000, down from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $431.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $1.87 during the last trading session, reaching $166.93. About 15.55 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 14/05/2018 – Variety: STX Boards Alibaba Pictures’ High-Profile `Warriors’; 21/03/2018 – Alibaba, JD.com to list in China as early as June, sources say; 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – China’s Xiaomi lifts lid on Hong Kong l.P.O; 25/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-China Inc tightens reins on debt, raises spectre of slowdown; 14/05/2018 – SHANGHAI ATHUB SAYS THE PROJECTS WILL BE COMPLETED WITHIN 18 MONTHS, SEES TOTAL EXPECTED REVENUE DURING OPERATIONS AT UP TO 8.28 BLN YUAN; 24/04/2018 – E-Commerce: Global Markets to 2022 – Leading Players are Alibaba, Amazon.com, Apple, JD.com and Walmart – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/04/2018 – ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD- UPON COMPLETION, ZHANG XUHAO TO BECOME CHAIRMAN OF ELE.ME AND SPECIAL ADVISOR TO ALIBABA’S CEO ON NEW RETAIL STRATEGY; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Is in ‘Super Uber Growth Mode,’ GBH’s Ives Says (Video); 02/04/2018 – Alibaba gobbles up food delivery app; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA – EXCLUDING CONSOLIDATION OF ELE.ME AND CAINIAO NETWORK, EXPECT REVENUE GROWTH FOR FISCAL YEAR 2019 TO BE OVER 50%

Tci Wealth Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.53 billion and $227.43 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 73,488 shares to 82,288 shares, valued at $15.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.92 billion for 36.93 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 10 selling transactions for $27.88 million activity. Harrington Michael C had sold 22,400 shares worth $5.26 million on Wednesday, February 13. Rae Elizabeth B sold $2.51 million worth of stock. 10,000 Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) shares with value of $2.33 million were sold by SILVEIRA MICHAEL F. SALICE THOMAS P sold $463,180 worth of stock or 2,000 shares. 23,000 Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) shares with value of $5.25 million were sold by King Ian. Kim Francis sold 913 shares worth $206,694.

Pennsylvania Trust Co, which manages about $3.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 221,043 shares to 158,246 shares, valued at $17.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 549,221 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 145,862 shares, and cut its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW).