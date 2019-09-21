Tci Wealth Advisors Has Cut Its Holding in Chevron New (CVX) as Market Valuation Rose; As Radnet (RDNT) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Moab Capital Partners Has Lowered Its Position

Tci Wealth Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 11.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc sold 4,389 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 35,281 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.39 million, down from 39,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $236.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $124.32. About 10.42M shares traded or 85.82% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 07/03/2018 – Australia’s Woodside drops Grassy Point LNG plan in Canada; 17/04/2018 – Caracas Chron: Using Corruption As an Excuse, Persecution Spree Hits Chevron; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; CHIEF EXECUTIVE MIKE WIRTH NOT ON CALL; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/30/2018 04:52 PM; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N – EXPECT HIGH MARGIN BARRELS TO INCREASE BY MORE THAN 200 MBOE/D IN 2018 – VICE PRESIDENT JAY JOHNSON AT ANALYST DAY; 29/03/2018 – SHELL, PETROGAL BRASIL AND CHEVRON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 20/04/2018 – Venezuela Praises Chevron After Oil Company’s Employees Arrested; 06/03/2018 – Chevron backs 2018 production rise, eyes share buybacks; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Doubles Permian Oil Forecast, CEO Hints at Share Buyback; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – ABOUT 68 PERCENT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING A REPORT ON LOBBYING

Moab Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Radnet Inc (RDNT) by 36.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moab Capital Partners Llc sold 830,168 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.84% . The hedge fund held 1.45M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.99 million, down from 2.28M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moab Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Radnet Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $750.91M market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $14.98. About 246,244 shares traded or 5.61% up from the average. RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) has risen 9.93% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.93% the S&P500. Some Historical RDNT News: 05/04/2018 – RadNet Becomes the Largest Outpatient Imaging Operator in the Greater Fresno, California Area with the Acquisition of Five Imag; 15/03/2018 – The Cancer Research Collaboration and Breastlink New York Partner With Diabetes Prevention Program Provider Blue Mesa Health; 08/03/2018 – RadNet 4Q Adj EPS 13c; 21/04/2018 – DJ RadNet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RDNT); 08/03/2018 – RADNET INC -SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $145 MLN – $155 MLN; 20/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns RadNet Inc. ‘B’ Rtg, Stable Outlook; 09/05/2018 – RADNET INC SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA $140 MLN – $150 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Senvest Management LLC Exits Position in RadNet; 15/05/2018 – RadNet Presenting at Conference May 17; 09/05/2018 – RadNet Full-Yr 2018 Guidance Adjusted to Incorporate 1Q Weather Impact

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

Analysts await Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.89 EPS, down 10.43% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.11 per share. CVX’s profit will be $3.59B for 16.44 P/E if the $1.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual EPS reported by Chevron Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 54 investors sold CVX shares while 582 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 657 raised stakes. 1.20 billion shares or 0.35% more from 1.19 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Brandes Prtn LP reported 0.76% stake. Saturna Capital holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 4,126 shares. 614,454 were accumulated by Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd. Highlander Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.73% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Terril Brothers accumulated 0.08% or 2,106 shares. Jaffetilchin Investment Prtn Limited Company invested in 0.18% or 6,128 shares. Mathes Communication Incorporated has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Trillium Asset Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Northeast Finance Consultants has invested 1.33% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Hartwell J M Ltd Partnership holds 0.08% or 3,685 shares. Salem Cap Mngmt Inc holds 7,300 shares. North Star Invest Mgmt Corp holds 21,503 shares. Barr E S And holds 10,859 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Fort Washington Inv Advsr Inc Oh has invested 0.39% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Planning Advsr Ltd Liability Company holds 1.24% or 34,028 shares in its portfolio.

