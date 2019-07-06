Tci Wealth Advisors Has Boosted Its Position in Apple (AAPL) by $13.89 Million as Stock Price Rose; United Parcel Service (UPS) Stock Value Declined While Sequoia Financial Advisors Raised Holding

Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 32.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc bought 4,522 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 18,367 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.05 million, up from 13,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $87.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $102.42. About 1.48M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 30/05/2018 – UPS SAYS TWO EMPLOYEES SUFFERED MINOR INJURIES IN EXPLOSION; 26/03/2018 – MOST KWAI CHUNG UPS HK RETAIL ALLOCATION BY 27M TO 33.75M SHRS; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Etiwanda Sch Dist Pub Fing Auth, CA Debt Rtg To ‘AA’; 23/05/2018 – UPS hits customers with new fees for oversized packages; 23/05/2018 – RBA Gov: History Shows China-Style Debt Build-Ups End Badly; 13/03/2018 – World Wide Technology Partners with SixThirty to Support Financial Technology Start-Ups; 25/04/2018 – UPS – VOLUNTARY RETIREMENT PROGRAM IS DESIGNED TO OCCUR IN PHASES; 30/05/2018 – UPS SAYS GAS LEAK FROM PROPANE TANKS INSIDE A TRAILER MAY HAVE CAUSED EXPLOSION AT KENTUCKY FACILITY; 07/05/2018 – CR Magazine Names UPS A “Best Corporate Citizen” Ninth Year In Row; 26/04/2018 – UPS Cost Pressures Crimp Courier’s Plan for E-Commerce Riches

Tci Wealth Advisors Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 835.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc bought 73,488 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 82,288 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.63M, up from 8,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $931.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $204.23. About 17.27M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 13/04/2018 – Saudi oil giant Aramco may be more profitable than Apple, according to disputed financial leak; 29/04/2018 – Correction to Apple’s Big Payday Will Only Go So Far — Heard on the Street; 15/03/2018 – EU ANTITRUST AUTHORITIES TO DECIDE BY APRIL 23 WHETHER TO APPROVE APPLE’S AAPL.O ACQUISITION OF MUSIC DISCOVERY APP SHAZAM; 31/03/2018 – Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel says Apple’s technology is a ‘means, not an end’ to help public education in his city; 17/05/2018 – Apple may be the only company that can push the health-care industry into the future; 27/03/2018 – Qualcomm Fights Apple’s Attempt to Move Battleground to U.K; 03/05/2018 – Apple faces these technical roadblocks in the comedown from earnings euphoria; 16/03/2018 – Apple CEO Cook Meets Treasury Secretary Mnuchin at Headquarters; 04/04/2018 – Apple Is Said to Work on Touchless Control, Curved IPhone Screen; 29/05/2018 – APPLE USING OLDED FOR MODELS NEXT YR HIGHLY UNLIKELY: JPMORGAN

Sequoia Financial Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $1.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (LQD) by 9,558 shares to 15,308 shares, valued at $1.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Avrg Etf (DIA) by 2,598 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,100 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VO).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 insider sale for $996,353 activity. $16,731 worth of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) was bought by Cesarone Nando.

