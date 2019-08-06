Tci Wealth Advisors Has Boosted Apple (AAPL) Stake; Ecor1 Capital Has Lifted Xencor (XNCR) Stake By $33.18 Million

Tci Wealth Advisors Inc increased Apple Inc (AAPL) stake by 835.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc acquired 73,488 shares as Apple Inc (AAPL)’s stock rose 1.20%. The Tci Wealth Advisors Inc holds 82,288 shares with $15.63 million value, up from 8,800 last quarter. Apple Inc now has $873.74 billion valuation. The stock decreased 5.23% or $10.68 during the last trading session, reaching $193.34. About 52.39 million shares traded or 90.78% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 19/03/2018 – IPhone Hacks: Rumor: Apple Sourcing 270 Million iPhone Display Panels in 2018; 01/05/2018 – Apple Also Expects to Continue to Net-Share-Settle Vesting Restricted Stk Units; 29/05/2018 – APPLE USING OLDED FOR MODELS NEXT YR HIGHLY UNLIKELY: JPMORGAN; 05/05/2018 – A new report by the New York City Comptroller directly links the explosion of Airbnb rentals to rising rents in the Big Apple; 14/05/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook Takes Jab at Facebook Ad Model (Video); 17/05/2018 – NH HOTELS NHH.MC – ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC ALLIANCE WITH APPLE LEISURE GROUP TO JOINTLY OPERATE BEACHFRONT RESORTS IN EUROPE; 12/03/2018 – Apple is buying Texture, the digital magazine distributor; 03/05/2018 – The Big Apple’s dynamism and diverse industry base has helped fuel growth and make it a magnet for entrepreneurs; 01/05/2018 – Last week, Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi cut his fiscal-year earnings-per-share estimate for Apple based on his team’s analysis of supply-chain companies that “increasingly point[ed] to weakness.”; 02/05/2018 – Apple rose 4.4 percent after reporting better-than-expected quarterly earnings and revenue that surpassed market expectations

Ecor1 Capital Llc increased Xencor Inc (XNCR) stake by 108.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ecor1 Capital Llc acquired 1.07M shares as Xencor Inc (XNCR)’s stock rose 46.93%. The Ecor1 Capital Llc holds 2.06 million shares with $63.97M value, up from 989,018 last quarter. Xencor Inc now has $2.50 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $44.39. About 403,359 shares traded. Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) has risen 23.34% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.34% the S&P500. Some Historical XNCR News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Xencor Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XNCR); 07/05/2018 – Xencor 1Q Rev $0.00; 10/04/2018 – Xencor Presenting at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 07/05/2018 – XENCOR INC – EXPECTS TO HAVE CASH TO FUND RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMS AND OPERATIONS INTO 2023; 08/05/2018 – Xencor at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Xencor 1Q Loss/Shr 62c; 19/03/2018 XENCOR INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 20/03/2018 – Xencor Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 18/04/2018 – Applied BioMath, LLC Collaborates with Xencor for Semi-Mechanistic PK/PD Modeling of XmAb®24306, Xencor’s Lead lL15 Program for the Treatment of Solid Tumors; 18/04/2018 – Applied BioMath, LLC Collaborates with Xencor for Semi-Mechanistic PK/PD Modeling of XmAb®24306, Xencor’s Lead IL15 Program fo

Ecor1 Capital Llc decreased Ascendis Pharma A S stake by 318,927 shares to 360,819 valued at $42.47M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Arbutus Biopharma Corp stake by 1.11 million shares and now owns 2.17 million shares. Fibrogen Inc (Call) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold XNCR shares while 29 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 46.61 million shares or 0.28% more from 46.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Automobile Association has invested 0% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Point72 Asset Mgmt LP reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Vanguard invested in 0.01% or 4.40M shares. Equitec Specialists Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.06% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Birchview Cap LP holds 0.24% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) or 12,300 shares. Spark Inv Llc reported 10,069 shares stake. Blackrock, New York-based fund reported 4.11 million shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 9,346 shares. Parametric Associates Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). The New York-based Jpmorgan Chase has invested 0% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Invesco Ltd holds 13,994 shares. California-based Charles Schwab Investment Inc has invested 0.01% in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR). Shell Asset Company accumulated 0% or 4,666 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt holds 5,400 shares. Principal Financial Group accumulated 8,484 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $2.12 million activity. $164,115 worth of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) was bought by STAFFORD JOHN S III on Friday, March 22.

Among 7 analysts covering Xencor Inc (NASDAQ:XNCR), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Xencor Inc has $56 highest and $21 lowest target. $41’s average target is -7.64% below currents $44.39 stock price. Xencor Inc had 11 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Piper Jaffray. The stock of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) earned “Buy” rating by Wedbush on Tuesday, February 26. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Thursday, March 21 by Nomura. The rating was initiated by Raymond James on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy”. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 26 report. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Denali Advsrs Limited Co holds 0.02% or 800 shares. Ifrah Fincl Ser Inc has invested 1.63% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mercer Cap Advisers Incorporated has invested 5.3% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Menta Ltd Co owns 4,460 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Eagle Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 79,414 shares. Cibc Financial Bank Usa reported 1.75% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Michigan-based Bluestein R H And has invested 4.84% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Winfield Associate owns 4.28% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 42,296 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv stated it has 1.69% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cannell Peter B &, a New York-based fund reported 290,293 shares. Cobblestone Cap Lc Ny owns 1.79% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 100,695 shares. First Business Services Inc has 0.38% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Green Square Capital Llc holds 4.79% or 38,969 shares in its portfolio. Welch & Forbes Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 2.68% or 562,300 shares. Ferguson Wellman Cap invested in 2.23% or 345,040 shares.