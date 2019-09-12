Tci Wealth Advisors Decreased Union Pac (UNP) Position by $851,591; Eagle Ridge Investment Management Has Lowered Its Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) Holding by $3.05 Million

Eagle Ridge Investment Management decreased its stake in Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) by 15.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Ridge Investment Management sold 28,278 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.76% . The institutional investor held 152,988 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.65 million, down from 181,266 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management who had been investing in Tractor Supply Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.39% or $2.54 during the last trading session, reaching $103.85. About 844,800 shares traded. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 40.56% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.56% the S&P500.

Tci Wealth Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Union Pac Corp (UNP) by 42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc sold 5,039 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 6,958 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.18 million, down from 11,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Union Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $167.3. About 2.59 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO SAYS MAJOR SERVICE METRICS IMPROVING; 27/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/27/2018 02:34 PM; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES `STEADY IMPROVEMENTS’ TO NETWORK CONGESTION; 26/03/2018 – Union Pacific Names TRAC lnterstar Preferred National Provider Of Emergency Road Service; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS COAL AND COKE WERE DOWN 3 PCT DRIVEN PRIMARILY BY A CONTRACT CHANGE, COUPLED WITH LOWER NATURAL GAS PRICES – CONF CALL; 28/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/28/2018 02:54 PM; 06/03/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 18/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 04/18/2018 05:18 PM; 10/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $144 FROM $140

Analysts await Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.05 earnings per share, up 10.53% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.95 per share. TSCO’s profit will be $122.24M for 24.73 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.80 actual earnings per share reported by Tractor Supply Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.67% negative EPS growth.

Eagle Ridge Investment Management, which manages about $215.44 million and $688.95M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 5,984 shares to 57,641 shares, valued at $11.19 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 13,441 shares in the quarter, for a total of 252,261 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VMBS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold TSCO shares while 197 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 95.08 million shares or 0.07% less from 95.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jpmorgan Chase owns 3.07M shares. First Trust Advsrs Lp, a Illinois-based fund reported 225,221 shares. The Virginia-based Toth Fincl Advisory has invested 0% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Comerica Retail Bank accumulated 33,619 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Citigroup holds 0.01% or 129,898 shares in its portfolio. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Limited Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Art Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.59% or 95,300 shares in its portfolio. Gam Hldg Ag has invested 0.04% in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Llc holds 0.05% or 556,428 shares. Northern holds 0.04% or 1.51 million shares. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Ltd Liability Co owns 20,871 shares for 1.61% of their portfolio. Moreover, Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO). Woodstock Corp accumulated 20,244 shares. Moreover, Hightower Advisors Ltd has 0% invested in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) for 5,630 shares. Fiera Cap Corporation accumulated 514,202 shares or 0.21% of the stock.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71B for 17.21 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

