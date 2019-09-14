Tci Wealth Advisors Decreased Its Union Pac (UNP) Stake by $851,591; Stock Value Rose; Aristotle Capital Management Increases Stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM)

Aristotle Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 6.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Management Llc bought 15,887 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 277,726 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.27M, up from 261,839 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $53.63. About 1.10 million shares traded. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates GGP Inc ‘BBB-‘, Otlk Stable On Aqstn By Brookfield; 20/03/2018 – Canada’s Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline; 18/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Brookfield in talks to acquire stake in Kushner-owned Manhattan tower; 02/04/2018 – VALUATION COULD BE 11 TIMES BROOKFIELD’S 2015 INVESTMENT; 07/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD REAL ESTATE SERVICES INC – QTRLY CFFO $0.55; 20/03/2018 – Sharenet: Canada’s Brookfield to sell bonds in Brazil to help fund pipeline; 10/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset 1Q Rev $12.63B; 21/03/2018 – LCM PARTNERS- UNDER TERMS, BROOKFIELD WILL AN OPTION TO ACQUIRE ANOTHER 24.9% INTEREST IN LINK FINANCIAL GROUP OVER TIME; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-Brookfield Asset Management looking to scale up lending to Indian real estate developers – Business Standard; 21/03/2018 – Brookfield Asset Will Have An Option to Acquire Another 24.9% Interest in Link Over Time

Tci Wealth Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Union Pac Corp (UNP) by 42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc sold 5,039 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 6,958 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.18 million, down from 11,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Union Pac Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $3.74 during the last trading session, reaching $171.45. About 2.87 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500.

Aristotle Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.10B and $17.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lvmh Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton Se Adr (LVMUY) by 12,942 shares to 172,068 shares, valued at $14.67 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argenta (NYSE:BBVA) by 615,072 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42.75M shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc.

