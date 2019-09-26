Tci Wealth Advisors Decreased Its Brown Forman (BF.B) Position; Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (GDV)’s Sentiment Is 0.89

Tci Wealth Advisors Inc decreased Brown Forman Corp (BF.B) stake by 99.11% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc sold 27,191 shares as Brown Forman Corp (BF.B)’s stock 0.00%. The Tci Wealth Advisors Inc holds 244 shares with $13,000 value, down from 27,435 last quarter. Brown Forman Corp now has $29.49B valuation. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $62.83. About 1.69 million shares traded or 18.90% up from the average. Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) has risen 3.94% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BF.B News: 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Affirms FY18 Operating Income of Growth 8%-9; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN CORP BFB.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.59, REV VIEW $3.24 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/05/2018 – Brown-Forman: Lawson Whiting to Succeed Vargas as CEO; 16/05/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN REFINES ORGANIZATION TO SUPPORT CONTINUED STRONG G; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN CORP – SEES 2018 UNDERLYING OPERATING INCOME GROWTH OF 8% TO 9%; 21/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Names Tracy Skeans to Board; 30/05/2018 – Lawson E. Whiting will be the next CEO of Brown-Forman, which is best known for its Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey brand; 21/03/2018 – Brown-Forman: Skeans Increases Board to 14 Directors; 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman 3Q Net $190M; 30/05/2018 – Brown-Forman CEO to retire at year’s end

Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (GDV) investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.37, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 32 institutional investors opened new or increased stock positions, while 36 sold and reduced stakes in Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust. The institutional investors in our database now own: 13.53 million shares, up from 13.51 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 24 Increased: 25 New Position: 7.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc. The company has market cap of $1.77 billion. The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It has a 25.43 P/E ratio. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.

The stock increased 1.08% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $21.46. About 191,559 shares traded or 33.55% up from the average. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (GDV) has 0.00% since September 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Shaker Financial Services Llc holds 2.25% of its portfolio in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust for 199,608 shares. Gabelli & Co Investment Advisers Inc. owns 584,261 shares or 1.36% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Private Wealth Partners Llc has 0.76% invested in the company for 227,200 shares. The Colorado-based Institute For Wealth Management Llc. has invested 0.12% in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc., a Colorado-based fund reported 246,003 shares.

More notable recent The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Announces Rights Offering for Common Shares Record Date and Summary of Terms – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “GDV: The ‘Steady’ Gabelli Closed-End Fund – Seeking Alpha” published on January 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust: A New Safe 5.375% Preferred Stock IPO – Seeking Alpha” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Pink Portfolio: Mastercard’s Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust declares $0.11 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 22, 2019.