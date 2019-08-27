Tci Wealth Advisors Decreased Its Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Position as Share Value Declined; Longwood Capital Partners Has Boosted Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) Position

Tci Wealth Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 89.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc sold 1,789 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 211 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38,000, down from 2,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $431.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $165.9. About 8.47 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 03/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Day Ahead: Job growth seen improving along with profit at Alibaba; 09/05/2018 – Alibaba Acquires Pakistan-based E-commerce Site Daraz Group — MarketWatch; 29/05/2018 – “Among the widest regulatory gaps that support Chinese unicorns and decacorns such as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. & Tencent Holdings Ltd; 16/04/2018 – JD.com takes $85 mln stake in Allianz China unit; 23/05/2018 – The 2 biggest things Silicon Valley misunderstands about China, according to a top Alibaba exec; 15/03/2018 – China depository receipts to be launched soon – Shanghai Securities News; 31/05/2018 – ALIBABA-BACKED WEWORK RIVAL IS SAID TO SEEK NEW FUNDING ROUND; 04/04/2018 – Chinese unicorn Meituan to buy Mobike: Union of Tencent-backed ventures is part of a turf war with Alibaba; 07/05/2018 – BABA: It’s said that police are investigating bribery of #Alibaba staff. Some are taking bribes via #btc #eth; 05/03/2018 – Alibaba’s Tmall Platform Hosts Beauty Awards, Summit in Shanghai

Longwood Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Assembly Biosciences Inc (ASMB) by 5.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longwood Capital Partners Llc bought 42,000 shares as the company's stock declined 18.51% . The institutional investor held 760,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.97 million, up from 718,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longwood Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Assembly Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $302.11 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $11.75. About 217,799 shares traded. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) has declined 69.75% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.75% the S&P500.

Tci Wealth Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.53 billion and $227.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 933 shares to 1,833 shares, valued at $2.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

