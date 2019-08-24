Tci Wealth Advisors Decreased Amazon Com (Call) (AMZN) Holding by $712,000 as Stock Value Declined; Viking Fund Management Boosted Its Holding in Targa Resources (TRGP) by $5.17 Million

Viking Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Targa Resources (TRGP) by 350% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Viking Fund Management Llc bought 126,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.41% . The institutional investor held 162,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.73M, up from 36,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Viking Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Targa Resources for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.53% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $32.92. About 2.59M shares traded or 14.72% up from the average. Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) has declined 25.40% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.40% the S&P500. Some Historical TRGP News: 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS LP PRICES UPSIZED $1.0B OFFERING OF SR; 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Announces Additional Delaware Basin Processing Expansions, an Extension of its Grand Prix NGL Pipeline into Oklahoma and Potential Asset Sales; Also Posts Updated Investor Presentation; 03/05/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES 1Q ADJ EBITDA $306.6M, EST. $311.2M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Targa Resources Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRGP); 10/04/2018 – Targa Resources Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES PARTNERS- NOTES WILL ACCRUE INTEREST AT A RATE OF 5.875% PER ANNUM, WILL MATURE ON APRIL 15, 2026, AND WERE PRICED AT PAR; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Targa Resources Partners’ New Notes Ba3; 15/05/2018 – Scopia Capital Management LP Exits Position in Targa Re; 16/03/2018 – Targa Resources Partners LP Announces Monthly Distribution on Preferred Units; 27/03/2018 – Targa Resources Announces Additional Delaware Basin Processing Expansions, an Extension of its Grand Prix NGL Pipeline into Okl

Tci Wealth Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Call) (AMZN) by 66.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc sold 400 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $356,000, down from 600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $865.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $55.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1749.62. About 4.81M shares traded or 32.88% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/03/2018 – Once Amazon moves into Vietnam, it will compete with a million people selling goods through Facebook; 29/03/2018 – Trump says Amazon is causing “tremendous loss to the U.S.”; 15/03/2018 – Whistleblower says Walmart, eyeing Amazon, cheated on e-commerce; 24/04/2018 – The company is building out its investment in cloud computing, placing it in more direct competition with Amazon and outlining a path forward for the company beyond advertising revenue; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – QTRLY NORTH AMERICA NET SALES $30,725 MLN VS $20,992 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 06/03/2018 – Datix Software Evolution Continues with Move to Amazon Web Services; 27/03/2018 – Coupe Says Sainsbury Service Is Faster Than Amazon (Video); 17/04/2018 – Colm Feore Performs Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Autobiography, Common Ground, for Audible; 07/05/2018 – Snap CFO Drew Vollero is stepping down on May 15, Amazon’s Tim Stone to replace him; 19/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos’ space company Blue Origin could send tourists to space this year

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 69.76 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aviance Prns Lc accumulated 1,527 shares or 0.78% of the stock. Cypress Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co (Wy) invested in 952 shares or 2.26% of the stock. Advisory Service Incorporated reported 1,415 shares. Mirae Asset Invests Ltd stated it has 2.4% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Kingdon Capital Mngmt Limited owns 13,473 shares. Ironwood Lc holds 0.13% or 139 shares in its portfolio. Anchor Advisors Lc holds 360 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma invested in 1.44% or 53,211 shares. Wharton Business Group Ltd Liability, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 203 shares. Hilton Cap Mngmt owns 6,544 shares for 1.57% of their portfolio. Swedbank has invested 3.61% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Fragasso Grp invested in 0.09% or 233 shares. Town And Country Natl Bank And Tru Co Dba First Bankers Tru Co holds 0.16% or 189 shares in its portfolio. Jane Street Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Corporation holds 5.47% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1.89 million shares. Harbour Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 2,464 shares.

Tci Wealth Advisors Inc, which manages about $1.53 billion and $227.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 7,753 shares to 29,138 shares, valued at $2.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 43 investors sold TRGP shares while 110 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 131 raised stakes. 202.65 million shares or 1.06% less from 204.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Invsts Limited Com accumulated 21,597 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated holds 0.13% or 10.46M shares. Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 2.27 million shares. Marathon Mngmt invested in 46,685 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Company invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Jane Street Group Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 44,315 shares. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership reported 6,400 shares. Brown Advisory stated it has 13,165 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Commonwealth Bank Of Aus holds 428 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Comerica Retail Bank stated it has 0% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). Price T Rowe Assoc Md invested 0% of its portfolio in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP). 1,855 were accumulated by Salem Inv Counselors Inc. Bollard Gp Ltd Co holds 2,747 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Limited holds 12,726 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. The Missouri-based Commerce Financial Bank has invested 0% in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP).

Viking Fund Management Llc, which manages about $1.05 billion and $401.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) by 4,000 shares to 49,000 shares, valued at $5.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in A by 60,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,000 shares, and cut its stake in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP).